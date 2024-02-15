International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/north-korea-test-fired-new-type-surface-to-sea-missile-padasuri-6---state-media-1116789842.html
North Korea Test-Fired New-Type Surface-to-Sea Missile Padasuri-6 - State Media
North Korea Test-Fired New-Type Surface-to-Sea Missile Padasuri-6 - State Media
North Korea on Wednesday test-fired the new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6, which will be equipped by the country's navy, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
2024-02-15T01:54+0000
2024-02-15T01:54+0000
military
north korea
kim jong-un
sea of japan
korean central news agency (kcna)
koreas
workers' party of korea (wpk)
missile launch
north korea missile launch
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116789686_7:0:1991:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_4fa00f8021a303d96138a87d6541dc82.jpg
"Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, supervised the evaluation test-fire of new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6 to be equipped by the navy on the morning of February 14," the report said. The missiles flew over the Sea of Japan for 1,400 seconds and hit a target boat, the report said. the North Korean leader expressed "great satisfaction over the results" of the missile launch and "gave important instructions to bolster up military preparedness particularly in the border waters north of Yonphyong Island and Paekryong Island." The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that North Korea fired several unspecified cruise missiles off its east coast toward the Sea of Japan in the morning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/north-korea-develops-new-guided-projectile-control-system-for-mlrs---state-media-1116737001.html
north korea
sea of japan
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116789686_255:0:1743:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_9a303ef62ba48206c91ff006115aad97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
missile launch, padasuri-6, north korea, kim jong un, sea of japan, cruise missiles
missile launch, padasuri-6, north korea, kim jong un, sea of japan, cruise missiles

North Korea Test-Fired New-Type Surface-to-Sea Missile Padasuri-6 - State Media

01:54 GMT 15.02.2024
© AP PhotoThis image made from video broadcasted by North Korea's KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
This image made from video broadcasted by North Korea's KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea on Wednesday test-fired the new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6, which will be equipped by the country's navy, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
"Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, supervised the evaluation test-fire of new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6 to be equipped by the navy on the morning of February 14," the report said.
The missiles flew over the Sea of Japan for 1,400 seconds and hit a target boat, the report said. the North Korean leader expressed "great satisfaction over the results" of the missile launch and "gave important instructions to bolster up military preparedness particularly in the border waters north of Yonphyong Island and Paekryong Island."
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that North Korea fired several unspecified cruise missiles off its east coast toward the Sea of Japan in the morning.
North Korean MLRS system at parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Workers' Party. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
Military
North Korea Develops New Guided Projectile, Control System for MLRS - State Media
12 February, 05:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала