North Korea Test-Fired New-Type Surface-to-Sea Missile Padasuri-6 - State Media

North Korea on Wednesday test-fired the new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6, which will be equipped by the country's navy, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
"Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, supervised the evaluation test-fire of new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6 to be equipped by the navy on the morning of February 14," the report said. The missiles flew over the Sea of Japan for 1,400 seconds and hit a target boat, the report said. the North Korean leader expressed "great satisfaction over the results" of the missile launch and "gave important instructions to bolster up military preparedness particularly in the border waters north of Yonphyong Island and Paekryong Island." The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that North Korea fired several unspecified cruise missiles off its east coast toward the Sea of Japan in the morning.
