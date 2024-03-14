International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/photos-russias-fierce-battlegroup-yug-in-combat-1117327685.html
Photos: Russia's Fierce Battlegroup Yug in Combat
Photos: Russia's Fierce Battlegroup Yug in Combat
Sputnik International
Russia's famous Battlegroup Yug (South) has proven itself on the front lines of the special military operation zone time and time again, successfully repelling Ukrainian assaults along the line of contact, hammering Ukrainian troops and military equipment and showing its superiority.
2024-03-14T14:18+0000
2024-03-14T14:18+0000
multimedia
russia
russian army
combat missions
howitzers
artillery fire
artillery shell
artillery strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_0:70:3066:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_0d22dbbd1e1abc8d5673fcf4606fcf3f.jpg
Russian artillery has been indispensable since the very start of the special military operation. This is especially true for the Battlegroup Yug, which has been on the forefront of protecting Donbass and safeguarding liberated Russian settlements.The group's military units have been engaged in intense fighting, which includes eliminating enemy troops, thwarting various attacks, disrupting troop rotations and destroying combat equipment.Check out Sputnik's exclusive photo gallery for a sneak peak into the ongoing active combat!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b3102d1d5d3d31b20c5754253f85f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine

Photos: Russia's Fierce Battlegroup Yug in Combat

14:18 GMT 14.03.2024
Subscribe
Russia's famous Battlegroup Yug (South) has proven itself on the front lines of the special military operation zone time and time again, successfully repelling Ukrainian assaults along the line of contact, hammering Ukrainian troops and military equipment and showing its superiority.
Russian artillery has been indispensable since the very start of the special military operation. This is especially true for the Battlegroup Yug, which has been on the forefront of protecting Donbass and safeguarding liberated Russian settlements.
The group's military units have been engaged in intense fighting, which includes eliminating enemy troops, thwarting various attacks, disrupting troop rotations and destroying combat equipment.
Check out Sputnik's exclusive photo gallery for a sneak peak into the ongoing active combat!
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Russian soldiers from the 3rd Army Corps of the Battlegroup Yug firing 152 mm D-20 howitzer shells at Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk in the special op zone.

Russian soldiers from the 3rd Army Corps of the Battlegroup Yug firing 152 mm D-20 howitzer shells at Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk in the special op zone. - Sputnik International
1/7
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian soldiers from the 3rd Army Corps of the Battlegroup Yug firing 152 mm D-20 howitzer shells at Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk in the special op zone.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

152 mm shell casings from a D-20 howitzer used in the Artemovsk area.

152 mm shell casings from a D-20 howitzer used in the Artemovsk area. - Sputnik International
2/7
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

152 mm shell casings from a D-20 howitzer used in the Artemovsk area.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

An artilleryman from the Battlegroup Yug carrying out a military assignment around Artemovsk.

An artilleryman from the Battlegroup Yug carrying out a military assignment around Artemovsk. - Sputnik International
3/7
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

An artilleryman from the Battlegroup Yug carrying out a military assignment around Artemovsk.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Russian gunners from the 3rd Army Corps blasting 152 mm shells against Ukrainian positions.

Russian gunners from the 3rd Army Corps blasting 152 mm shells against Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International
4/7
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian gunners from the 3rd Army Corps blasting 152 mm shells against Ukrainian positions.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A Battlegroup Yug soldier preparing for a combat task in the special op zone.

A Battlegroup Yug soldier preparing for a combat task in the special op zone. - Sputnik International
5/7
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A Battlegroup Yug soldier preparing for a combat task in the special op zone.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Russian troopers in a combat area close to Artemovsk.

Russian troopers in a combat area close to Artemovsk. - Sputnik International
6/7
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian troopers in a combat area close to Artemovsk.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Army Corps military personnel on active duty.

Army Corps military personnel on active duty. - Sputnik International
7/7
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Army Corps military personnel on active duty.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала