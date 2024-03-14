Russia's famous Battlegroup Yug (South) has proven itself on the front lines of the special military operation zone time and time again, successfully repelling Ukrainian assaults along the line of contact, hammering Ukrainian troops and military equipment and showing its superiority.
Russian artillery has been indispensable since the very start of the special military operation. This is especially true for the Battlegroup Yug, which has been on the forefront of protecting Donbass and safeguarding liberated Russian settlements.The group's military units have been engaged in intense fighting, which includes eliminating enemy troops, thwarting various attacks, disrupting troop rotations and destroying combat equipment.
Russian artillery has been indispensable since the very start of the special military operation. This is especially true for the Battlegroup Yug, which has been on the forefront of protecting Donbass and safeguarding liberated Russian settlements.
The group's military units have been engaged in intense fighting, which includes eliminating enemy troops, thwarting various attacks, disrupting troop rotations and destroying combat equipment.
