Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Pobeda in Donetsk Region

Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Pobeda in the Donetsk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

2024-02-22T10:57+0000

2024-02-22T10:57+0000

2024-02-22T12:13+0000

"Battlegroup Yug have completely liberated the settlement of Pobeda in the Donetsk region," the MoD said in a statement. Russian troops have also improved their frontline positions and hammered three Ukrainian military units in Novomikhailovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Advancements Through the Donetsk AreaUkraine has lost up to 410 soldiers near Donetsk over the past 24 hours, the MoD also noted.Russia repelled nine Ukrainian attacks by Ukraine in the Avdeyevka area, where Kiev lost up to 145 soldiers. The Ukraine military has also lost up to 155 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the MoD concluded.This month's liberation of Avdeyevka, along with Russian soldiers completely liberating Maryinka last December allowed to push back the Donetsk front lines, thus sthrengthening the city's protection against Ukrainian shells.

