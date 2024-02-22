https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-pobeda-in-donetsk-region-1116917395.html
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Pobeda in Donetsk Region
Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Pobeda in the Donetsk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.
2024-02-22T10:57+0000
2024-02-22T10:57+0000
2024-02-22T12:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116918363_0:0:3006:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5552b58bb5281739d8ed450fdb9c25.jpg
"Battlegroup Yug have completely liberated the settlement of Pobeda in the Donetsk region," the MoD said in a statement. Russian troops have also improved their frontline positions and hammered three Ukrainian military units in Novomikhailovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Advancements Through the Donetsk AreaUkraine has lost up to 410 soldiers near Donetsk over the past 24 hours, the MoD also noted.Russia repelled nine Ukrainian attacks by Ukraine in the Avdeyevka area, where Kiev lost up to 145 soldiers. The Ukraine military has also lost up to 155 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the MoD concluded.This month's liberation of Avdeyevka, along with Russian soldiers completely liberating Maryinka last December allowed to push back the Donetsk front lines, thus sthrengthening the city's protection against Ukrainian shells.
"Battlegroup Yug have completely liberated the settlement of Pobeda in the Donetsk region," the MoD said in a statement.
Russian troops have also improved their frontline positions and hammered three Ukrainian military units in Novomikhailovka
and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Advancements Through the Donetsk Area
Ukraine has lost up to 410 soldiers near Donetsk
over the past 24 hours, the MoD also noted.
"The losses of the Ukraine armed forces amounted to over 410 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five cars, Polish-made Krab and Bogdan self-propelled artillery units, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled gun," the MoD said in a statement.
Russia repelled nine Ukrainian attacks by Ukraine in the Avdeyevka area
, where Kiev lost up to 145 soldiers.
The Ukraine military has also lost
up to 155 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the MoD concluded.
Last week, Russian forces entered the heart of the hardened, heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with the Defense Ministry announcing Sunday that Russian troops had advanced over 8.5 km deep into Ukrainian positions behind the front. The total area cleared out after fierce battles amounted to 31.75 square km, where Ukraine lost over 1,500 servicemen.
This month's liberation of Avdeyevka, along with Russian soldiers completely liberating Maryinka
last December allowed to push back the Donetsk front lines, thus sthrengthening the city's protection against Ukrainian shells.