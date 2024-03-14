International
Russian, Chinese, Iranian Navies Finish Active Phase of Sea Security Belt Drills
Russian, Chinese, Iranian Navies Finish Active Phase of Sea Security Belt Drills
The Russian Pacific Fleet's detachment of ships have completed the active phase of the Sea Security Belt drills with Iranian and Chinese naval forces in the Gulf of Oman, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday morning.
The drills started on Tuesday and were aimed at practicing safety in maritime economic activities, including the liberation of a ship captured by pirates. The Russian, Iranian and Chinese naval forces practiced joint maneuvering and communication exercises, firing large-caliber machine guns and small-caliber naval artillery at surface and air targets day and night, the statement said. A ceremony to mark the completion of the drills will take place in Chah Bahar and involve as observers countries including Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Oman, India and South Africa. Last year, Russia, China and Iran conducted the Maritime Security Belt-2023 trilateral naval exercise in the Arabian Sea.
Russian, Chinese, Iranian Navies Finish Active Phase of Sea Security Belt Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Pacific Fleet's detachment of ships have completed the active phase of the Sea Security Belt drills with Iranian and Chinese naval forces in the Gulf of Oman, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday morning.
The drills started on Tuesday and were aimed at practicing safety in maritime economic activities, including the liberation of a ship captured by pirates.
"The crews of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy – the Varyag guards missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate – have successfully completed the tasks of the practical part of the joint international naval exercise ‘Sea Security Belt-2024’ in the Gulf of Oman and arrived in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar," the defense ministry said in a statement.
The Russian, Iranian and Chinese naval forces practiced joint maneuvering and communication exercises, firing large-caliber machine guns and small-caliber naval artillery at surface and air targets day and night, the statement said.
A ceremony to mark the completion of the drills will take place in Chah Bahar and involve as observers countries including Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Oman, India and South Africa.
Last year, Russia, China and Iran conducted the Maritime Security Belt-2023 trilateral naval exercise in the Arabian Sea.
