https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/russian-chinese-iranian-navies-finish-active-phase-of-sea-security-belt-drills-1117318676.html

Russian, Chinese, Iranian Navies Finish Active Phase of Sea Security Belt Drills

Russian, Chinese, Iranian Navies Finish Active Phase of Sea Security Belt Drills

Sputnik International

The Russian Pacific Fleet's detachment of ships have completed the active phase of the Sea Security Belt drills with Iranian and Chinese naval forces in the Gulf of Oman, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday morning.

2024-03-14T07:13+0000

2024-03-14T07:13+0000

2024-03-14T07:13+0000

military

russia

china

iran

russian defense ministry

russian navy

military drills

joint drill

naval drills

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100301757_0:3:1939:1093_1920x0_80_0_0_c0987c976f2e8ae45b62bea63a25c386.jpg

The drills started on Tuesday and were aimed at practicing safety in maritime economic activities, including the liberation of a ship captured by pirates. The Russian, Iranian and Chinese naval forces practiced joint maneuvering and communication exercises, firing large-caliber machine guns and small-caliber naval artillery at surface and air targets day and night, the statement said. A ceremony to mark the completion of the drills will take place in Chah Bahar and involve as observers countries including Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Oman, India and South Africa. Last year, Russia, China and Iran conducted the Maritime Security Belt-2023 trilateral naval exercise in the Arabian Sea.

russia

china

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian, chinese, iranian navies, russian pacific fleet, sea security belt drills, russian defense ministry