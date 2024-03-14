https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/russias-56-bln-profit-from-redirecting-hydrocarbon-supplies-1117309225.html

Russia's $56 Bln Profit From Redirecting Hydrocarbon Supplies

Russia's $56 Bln Profit From Redirecting Hydrocarbon Supplies

Sputnik International

Since 2022, the EU has imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russian energy imports. Restrictions on coal were also followed by oil later that year that are in place to this day. This, however, did not stop Russian industry from rerouting its supplies and yielding billions in profit.

2024-03-14T04:39+0000

2024-03-14T04:39+0000

2024-03-14T04:39+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

turkiye

china

european union (eu)

sputnik

india

brazil

indonesia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117310857_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_da28836eb4a509e6e12008ac8bf2c0ac.png

According to Sputnik's calculations, Russia made nearly $187 billion from exporting oil, gas, and coal to several friendly nations in 2023 alone, marking a $56 billion increase compared to the average exports to European countries prior to the anti-Russian sanctions. The data analyzed mainly concerns major buyers of Russian hydrocarbons like Turkiye, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the EU. In December 2022, Russian authorities banned exporting the country's oil and petroleum products to foreign contractors that provide for contractual price caps in one way or another. The presidential decree entered into force on February 1, 2023, and has since been extended until June 2024.Check out Sputnik's infographics to learn more!

russia

turkiye

china

brazil

indonesia

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian oil exports, where does russia export oil to, overall russian export, what does russia export, who buys russian hydrocarbons, russia's friendly countries