Russia's Precision-Guided Glide Munition a 'Killer Headache' for Ukraine - Report

Russia's new interspecific glide munition could be a major issue for Ukraine.

Yet another Russian weapon has reportedly piqued the interest of Western media amid concerns it could add to the Kiev regime’s headaches.The new UMPB D-30SN interspecific glide munition seems to be provoking so much interest because this winged precision-guided bomb is a standoff weapon rumored to be suitable for launch from aircraft and ground-based multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), such as Russia’s Tornado-S.A standoff weapon can be launched from a great distance, allowing those using it to evade defensive fire from the target.The publication said that while details about the munition were still limited, the small diameter bomb-like glide weapon drew parallels with the American GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, also able to be air- and ground-launched. Ukraine, the outlet added, was provided with the ground-launched variant - the GLSDB as part of the Western military aid packages that the Kiev regime has received.

