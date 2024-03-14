https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/russias-precision-guided-glide-munition-a-killer-headache-for-ukraine---report-1117322717.html
Russia's Precision-Guided Glide Munition a 'Killer Headache' for Ukraine - Report
Russia's new interspecific glide munition could be a major issue for Ukraine.
The new UMPB D-30SN interspecific glide munition seems to be provoking so much interest because this winged precision-guided bomb is a standoff weapon rumored to be suitable for launch from aircraft and ground-based multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), such as Russia's Tornado-S.A standoff weapon can be launched from a great distance, allowing those using it to evade defensive fire from the target.The publication said that while details about the munition were still limited, the small diameter bomb-like glide weapon drew parallels with the American GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, also able to be air- and ground-launched. Ukraine, the outlet added, was provided with the ground-launched variant - the GLSDB as part of the Western military aid packages that the Kiev regime has received.
The West's ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine will go down as a crash-course in how to decimate the previously fearsome reputation of NATO’s pricey, high-tech weaponry. At the same time, Russian forces have unleashed a barrage of surprises in the battle zone with upgraded, cutting-edge military tech.
Yet another Russian weapon has reportedly piqued the interest of Western media amid concerns it could add to the Kiev regime’s headaches
.
The new UMPB D-30SN interspecific glide munition seems to be provoking so much interest because this winged precision-guided bomb is a standoff weapon rumored to be suitable for launch from aircraft and ground-based multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), such as Russia’s Tornado-S.
A standoff weapon can be launched from a great distance, allowing those using it to evade defensive fire from the target.
“If it can also be launched from the ground, it would provide precision extended reach for Russian rocket artillery systems without the need to risk tactical aircraft at all. This could be especially useful for striking time-sensitive targets at standoff ranges, such as artillery positions and air defense systems,” US outlet The War Zone (TWZ) wrote.
The publication said that while details about the munition were still limited, the small diameter bomb-like glide weapon drew parallels with the American GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, also able to be air- and ground-launched. Ukraine, the outlet added, was provided with the ground-launched variant - the GLSDB as part of the Western military aid packages that the Kiev regime has received.