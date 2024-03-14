https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/ted-rall-no-appetite-for-french-deployment-even-within-military-1117315715.html
Ted Rall: ‘No Appetite’ for French Deployment, Even Within Military
Political Cartoonist and analyst Ted Rall told Sputnik's The Critical Hour on Wednesday that there is no appetite in France to send troops to Ukraine, even among the military.
According to internal French defense establishment documents leaked earlier this week by French media, the Ukraine lacks the “critical mass of land forces” to challenge Russia and that “the gravest error of analysis and judgment would be to continue to seek exclusively military solutions” adding that “Ukraine cannot win this war militarily.”
The leaked documents were published soon after French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of deploying French troops to Ukraine. Political analyst and cartoonist Ted Rall told Sputnik’s Fault Lines
on Tuesday that he suspects the documents were leaked because there is no “appetite for sending French troops [to Ukraine], and that includes within the French military.”
“There are at least some factions inside the French military who think this would be a truly idiotic idea, and they’re not into it. So, they’re like ‘Alright, we’ll leak this and once the public gets wind, they’ll blow it up.’”
Rall said it surprised him that Macron would consider military action, considering French history. “The last time they had something like an invasion, I think it was in New Caledonia, which is a French island, kind of like Guam is for the United States. But, it didn’t go well, and the French troops were met with heavy resistance,” Rall explained, also pointing to Algeria’s independence struggle against France which he called “basically their Vietnam.”
“I don’t know why [Macron] would say that a French [operation], or even a French [operation] as part of a European project in Ukraine would be likely to go any better than these other disasters,” he added.
Among the general public, Rall notes that they have always been “highly distrustful of government,” saying “They’re just going to hate this. This was a dumb idea [by Macron]. It’s very strange because Macron really did have complete domination of the French political system for a number of years. I don’t know if he’s in the Élysée bubble. He just doesn’t seem to have any access to what ordinary people are thinking.”
Co-host Garland Nixon asked about parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Eva Hoegl’s comments on Tuesday that the German military is short on “everything” after sending supplies to Ukraine.
Rall said he is “never sad to hear that Germany of all countries…might not have enough military hardware” but said it is not limited to just Germany. “We’re sort of in the state here in the United States, right?” he asked. “I mean, at the risk of sounding… America first, French first, Germany first, maybe the main purpose of a military should be to defend your own country.”
“It’s kind of like if you’re broke and your friend says, ‘Hey, lend me my rent money’ and you end up getting evicted because you didn’t pay your rent. You know that’s stupid," Rall concluded.