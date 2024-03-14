https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/ukraines-military-planning-takeover-of-ukrainian-parliament-in-kiev-by-force---source-1117316273.html
Ukraine's Military Planning Takeover of Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev by Force - Source
Ukraine's Military Planning Takeover of Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev by Force - Source
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military, dissatisfied with the policy of the country's leadership, is planning the takeover of the Ukrainian parliament and attracting other Ukrainian armed forces' personnel to their side.
2024-03-14T04:01+0000
2024-03-14T04:01+0000
2024-03-14T04:01+0000
world
ukraine
kiev
verkhovna rada
ukrainian armed forces
government overthrow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16831/40/168314060_0:173:2943:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_b133b7812db7aea88499215c7cd37658.jpg
Sputnik obtained the correspondence of the chat participants, which showed that the participants discussed a swift takeover of the Verkhovna Rada and attracting the military to their side. "When the staff is recruited, fighters are trained, the mass will be ready," another chat participant said. "Especially when the people see that the military is at the helm and the rest of the military is following them - they automatically take the right side," another chat participant added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/scott-ritter-ukrainian-military-to-crumble-by-mid-2024-1115603833.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16831/40/168314060_138:0:2805:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_6264e61dc47b9bc9c18523dffae2a7ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian military, ukrainian soldiers want to take over ukrainian parliament, new coup in ukraine, parabellum ukraine leak, ukrainian armed force, ukrainian soldiers want to oust zelensky
ukrainian military, ukrainian soldiers want to take over ukrainian parliament, new coup in ukraine, parabellum ukraine leak, ukrainian armed force, ukrainian soldiers want to oust zelensky
Ukraine's Military Planning Takeover of Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev by Force - Source
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military, dissatisfied with the policy of the country's leadership, is planning the takeover of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, in Kiev and attracting other Ukrainian armed forces' military personnel to their side, a correspondence on a closed resource obtained by Russian specialists has shown.
Sputnik obtained the correspondence of the chat participants, which showed that the participants discussed a swift takeover of the Verkhovna Rada and attracting the military to their side.
"The most important action that we will need to pull off lightning fast is the takeover of the VR [Verkhovna Rada] at a certain point," one of the chat participants wrote.
Earlier this week, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that Russian specialists had gained access to a classified Telegram channel titled "ParaBelum," where commanders and fighters of elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces are "seriously discussing options for overthrowing the current authorities and the command of the Ukrainian armed forces."
"When the staff is recruited, fighters are trained, the mass will be ready," another chat participant said.
"There must be support from the military. Without it, nothing will work. The main driving force. [They] will say from the trenches that [they are] with us, and people will follow," one more chat participant said.
"Especially when the people see that the military is at the helm and the rest of the military is following them - they automatically take the right side," another chat participant added.
15 December 2023, 13:30 GMT