Ukraine's Military Planning Takeover of Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev by Force - Source

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military, dissatisfied with the policy of the country's leadership, is planning the takeover of the Ukrainian parliament and attracting other Ukrainian armed forces' personnel to their side.

Sputnik obtained the correspondence of the chat participants, which showed that the participants discussed a swift takeover of the Verkhovna Rada and attracting the military to their side. "When the staff is recruited, fighters are trained, the mass will be ready," another chat participant said. "Especially when the people see that the military is at the helm and the rest of the military is following them - they automatically take the right side," another chat participant added.

