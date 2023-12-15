https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/scott-ritter-ukrainian-military-to-crumble-by-mid-2024-1115603833.html

Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Military to Crumble by Mid-2024

Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Military to Crumble by Mid-2024

The West's military aid to Kiev has been drying up, sealing the fate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

2023-12-15T13:30+0000

2023-12-15T13:30+0000

2023-12-15T13:30+0000

us

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

ukraine

russia

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

thaad

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115173705_0:0:3249:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_222965530700c6504a0669fdaf4c5c12.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's charm offensive has failed, as US members of Congress are fixing to leave for winter break without passing Biden's $61 billion package for Kiev.Even though the Democratic-controlled Senate has delayed holiday recess to unlock the aid, the House shows no sign of returning to pass it through the full Congress.The US House of Representatives voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on December 14. The bill extended the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through the end of 2026, authorizing $300 million for Kiev in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, as well as the next one. Still, the US media admits that it's just a drop in the bucket when compared to the $61 billion requested by Biden.Both American voters and members of Congress have grown skeptical about funneling more money into Ukraine. Almost 50 percent of US voters believe Washington is spending “too much” in military and financial aid for Ukraine, as per the latest FT-Michigan Ross monthly survey. The sentiment is largely explained by Kiev's crushing defeat during the summer counteroffensive.Meanwhile, Kiev officials behave as if they are absolutely unaware of the troublesome trend. Earlier this month, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense handed over a "list of armaments to meet the needs of Ukraine’s defense forces" to their American counterparts.Per Ritter, there's zero chance whatsoever that Ukraine will ever see anything on that wish list, with the exception of perhaps a handful of old F-16 fighters and a fraction of the artillery ammunition that they've requested.The former Marine intelligence officer explained that providing sophisticated weaponry to Kiev is throwing away money and throwing away capability in the eyes of Washington. Furthermore, Russia knocking out F-18 fighter jets or THAADs would create a bad precedent, let alone the security challenge of US technologies falling into the hands of the Russian military, according to Ritter.Meanwhile, as Western military aid to Ukraine is dwindling, Kiev has virtually no chances of withstanding a potential Russian offensive in 2024, Ritter believes. To complicate matters further, Ukraine lost over 125,000 troops during the six months of Kiev's botched counteroffensive, per the Russian Ministry of Defense.Currently, the Russian military is steadily improving its positions along the entire, nearly 2,000 km-long, contact line in the special military operation zone, as Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed Thursday during his annual presser.The fate of the Ukrainian Army is sealed, as it does not have the luxury of an operational pause to catch its breath, according to the former UN weapons inspector.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/waning-funding-us-voters-and-gop-aligned-on-ukraine-aid-1115517968.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/advisers-warned-zelensky-against-sharing-military-intel-with-biden---report-1115568153.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/putin-says-617000-troops-fighting-in-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-1115574826.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, zelensky visit to washington, ukraine's wish list, us aid to ukraine dwindling, $60 billion package for ukraine, ukrainian failed counteroffensive, russian 2024 offensive, war in ukraine, ukraine war map