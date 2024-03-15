https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/fuel-poverty-polish-gasoline-sales-to-ukraine-fall-to-under-half-amid-farmer-protests-1117351272.html

Fuel Poverty: Polish Gasoline Sales to Ukraine Fall to Under Half Amid Farmer Protests

Farmers across Europe have been blocking roads and halting vehicles in order to express their dissatisfaction with authorities for months.

The flow of fuel transported by highways from Poland to Ukraine declined to less than half of its normal levels due to farmer protests, Artyom Kuyun, co-founder of the Ukrainian consulting group A-95, told the local edition Ukrrudprom.Before the start of the blockade, Ukraine received up to 70,000 tons of fuel per month, however, after farmer protests broke out, this figure shrank to 30,000 tons. Highways are the quickest way for fuel to reach its consumer and unrest on the borders seriously affected Ukrainian market forcing country to rely on railroad transportation.The nation-wide farmer protest in Poland broke out in February with farmers blocking roads to Ukraine and halting vehicles. Participants of the rally demand a stop to importing cheap Ukrainian agricultural products of low quality, as well as abandoning European green initiatives.

