International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/fuel-poverty-polish-gasoline-sales-to-ukraine-fall-to-under-half-amid-farmer-protests-1117351272.html
Fuel Poverty: Polish Gasoline Sales to Ukraine Fall to Under Half Amid Farmer Protests
Fuel Poverty: Polish Gasoline Sales to Ukraine Fall to Under Half Amid Farmer Protests
Sputnik International
Farmers across Europe have been blocking roads and halting vehicles in order to express their dissatisfaction with authorities for months.
2024-03-15T17:40+0000
2024-03-15T17:40+0000
economy
ukraine
poland
fuel
europe's farmer protests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094082720_0:11:3206:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_33cd1aba0c70da3010e507c40e407398.jpg
The flow of fuel transported by highways from Poland to Ukraine declined to less than half of its normal levels due to farmer protests, Artyom Kuyun, co-founder of the Ukrainian consulting group A-95, told the local edition Ukrrudprom.Before the start of the blockade, Ukraine received up to 70,000 tons of fuel per month, however, after farmer protests broke out, this figure shrank to 30,000 tons. Highways are the quickest way for fuel to reach its consumer and unrest on the borders seriously affected Ukrainian market forcing country to rely on railroad transportation.The nation-wide farmer protest in Poland broke out in February with farmers blocking roads to Ukraine and halting vehicles. Participants of the rally demand a stop to importing cheap Ukrainian agricultural products of low quality, as well as abandoning European green initiatives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/we-have-become-our-own-enemy-polish-farmers-remarkable-protest-against-europes-self-destruction-1117028033.html
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094082720_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02b75f4d469a3a2e65f9720cafe6c66d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
farmer protests, ukraine crisis, poland farmers, ukrainem fuel poverty
farmer protests, ukraine crisis, poland farmers, ukrainem fuel poverty

Fuel Poverty: Polish Gasoline Sales to Ukraine Fall to Under Half Amid Farmer Protests

17:40 GMT 15.03.2024
© AP Photo / Anupam NathFILE - A man fills his car at a gasoline station in Gauhati, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019
FILE - A man fills his car at a gasoline station in Gauhati, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
Farmers across Europe have been blocking roads and halting vehicles in order to express their dissatisfaction with authorities for months.
The flow of fuel transported by highways from Poland to Ukraine declined to less than half of its normal levels due to farmer protests, Artyom Kuyun, co-founder of the Ukrainian consulting group A-95, told the local edition Ukrrudprom.
Before the start of the blockade, Ukraine received up to 70,000 tons of fuel per month, however, after farmer protests broke out, this figure shrank to 30,000 tons. Highways are the quickest way for fuel to reach its consumer and unrest on the borders seriously affected Ukrainian market forcing country to rely on railroad transportation.
Polish farmers with national flags and angry slogans written on boards, protest against European Union green policies that trim their production and against cheap grain and other food imports from Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
Analysis
‘We Have Become Our Own Enemy’: Polish Farmers’ Remarkable Protest Against Europe’s Self-Destruction
28 February, 03:13 GMT
The nation-wide farmer protest in Poland broke out in February with farmers blocking roads to Ukraine and halting vehicles. Participants of the rally demand a stop to importing cheap Ukrainian agricultural products of low quality, as well as abandoning European green initiatives.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала