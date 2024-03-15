https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/head-of-german-ruling-party-faction-calls-to-freeze-conflict-in-ukraine-1117340331.html

Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine

Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The head of the parliamentary faction of the German Social Democratic Party, Rolf Mutzenich, said it was necessary to think about how to freeze the armed conflict in Ukraine to later end it.

2024-03-15T02:46+0000

2024-03-15T02:46+0000

2024-03-15T02:46+0000

world

ukraine

germany

russia

bundestag

social democratic party

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340174_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_4b6674a82bd3c2fbd71817bce4f2e578.jpg

“Isn’t it time to not only talk about how to wage a war, but to also think about how to freeze and later end the war,” Mutzenich said, speaking in the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag). He also wondered why other European countries were doing much less for Ukraine than Germany, but were using much more belligerent rhetoric.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that if Ukraine wanted talks, the Ukrainian decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia must be canceled. He said Russia had never been against resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, but if Russia's security was guaranteed.

ukraine

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rolf mutzenich, german social democratic party, freeze the ukraine conflict, why does germany support ukraine, germany ukraine ties, europe arms ukraine