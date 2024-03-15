https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/head-of-german-ruling-party-faction-calls-to-freeze-conflict-in-ukraine-1117340331.html
Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine
Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine
Sputnik International
The head of the parliamentary faction of the German Social Democratic Party, Rolf Mutzenich, said it was necessary to think about how to freeze the armed conflict in Ukraine to later end it.
2024-03-15T02:46+0000
2024-03-15T02:46+0000
2024-03-15T02:46+0000
world
ukraine
germany
russia
bundestag
social democratic party
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340174_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_4b6674a82bd3c2fbd71817bce4f2e578.jpg
“Isn’t it time to not only talk about how to wage a war, but to also think about how to freeze and later end the war,” Mutzenich said, speaking in the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag). He also wondered why other European countries were doing much less for Ukraine than Germany, but were using much more belligerent rhetoric.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that if Ukraine wanted talks, the Ukrainian decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia must be canceled. He said Russia had never been against resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, but if Russia's security was guaranteed.
ukraine
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340174_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42510d5b81ae89e7c429ed8b7ab37864.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rolf mutzenich, german social democratic party, freeze the ukraine conflict, why does germany support ukraine, germany ukraine ties, europe arms ukraine
rolf mutzenich, german social democratic party, freeze the ukraine conflict, why does germany support ukraine, germany ukraine ties, europe arms ukraine
Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Rolf Mutzenich, said Thursday it was necessary to think about how to freeze the armed conflict in Ukraine to later end it.
“Isn’t it time to not only talk about how to wage a war, but to also think about how to freeze and later end the war,” Mutzenich said, speaking in the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag).
He also wondered why other European countries were doing much less for Ukraine than Germany, but were using much more belligerent rhetoric
.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that if Ukraine wanted talks, the Ukrainian decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia must be canceled. He said Russia had never been against resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, but if Russia's security was guaranteed.