International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/head-of-german-ruling-party-faction-calls-to-freeze-conflict-in-ukraine-1117340331.html
Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine
Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine
Sputnik International
The head of the parliamentary faction of the German Social Democratic Party, Rolf Mutzenich, said it was necessary to think about how to freeze the armed conflict in Ukraine to later end it.
2024-03-15T02:46+0000
2024-03-15T02:46+0000
world
ukraine
germany
russia
bundestag
social democratic party
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340174_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_4b6674a82bd3c2fbd71817bce4f2e578.jpg
“Isn’t it time to not only talk about how to wage a war, but to also think about how to freeze and later end the war,” Mutzenich said, speaking in the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag). He also wondered why other European countries were doing much less for Ukraine than Germany, but were using much more belligerent rhetoric.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that if Ukraine wanted talks, the Ukrainian decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia must be canceled. He said Russia had never been against resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, but if Russia's security was guaranteed.
ukraine
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340174_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42510d5b81ae89e7c429ed8b7ab37864.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rolf mutzenich, german social democratic party, freeze the ukraine conflict, why does germany support ukraine, germany ukraine ties, europe arms ukraine
rolf mutzenich, german social democratic party, freeze the ukraine conflict, why does germany support ukraine, germany ukraine ties, europe arms ukraine

Head of German Ruling Party Faction Calls to Freeze Conflict in Ukraine

02:46 GMT 15.03.2024
© AP Photo / John MacDougallParliamentary group leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party, SPD, Rolf Muetzenich addresses a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after coalition meetings.
Parliamentary group leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party, SPD, Rolf Muetzenich addresses a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after coalition meetings. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
© AP Photo / John MacDougall
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Rolf Mutzenich, said Thursday it was necessary to think about how to freeze the armed conflict in Ukraine to later end it.
“Isn’t it time to not only talk about how to wage a war, but to also think about how to freeze and later end the war,” Mutzenich said, speaking in the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag).
He also wondered why other European countries were doing much less for Ukraine than Germany, but were using much more belligerent rhetoric.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that if Ukraine wanted talks, the Ukrainian decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia must be canceled. He said Russia had never been against resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, but if Russia's security was guaranteed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала