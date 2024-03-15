International
Houthis Attack 3 US, Israeli Ships in Indian Ocean - Statement
Houthis Attack 3 US, Israeli Ships in Indian Ocean - Statement
Yemen’s Houthis said on Friday that they have attacked three US and Israeli vessels in the Indian Ocean
"The Yemeni Armed Forces, within the framework of implementing these directives, carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using a number of suitable naval missiles and drones, and all three operations successfully achieved their objectives," the statement said.
Houthis Attack 3 US, Israeli Ships in Indian Ocean - Statement

13:19 GMT 15.03.2024 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 15.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen’s Houthis said on Friday that they have attacked three US and Israeli vessels in the Indian Ocean.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces, within the framework of implementing these directives, carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using a number of suitable naval missiles and drones, and all three operations successfully achieved their objectives," the statement said.

The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip.

This led the United States to announce a multinational operation to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.
