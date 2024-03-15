https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/houthis-attack-3-us-israeli-ships-in-indian-ocean---statement-1117349824.html

Houthis Attack 3 US, Israeli Ships in Indian Ocean - Statement

Yemen’s Houthis said on Friday that they have attacked three US and Israeli vessels in the Indian Ocean

"The Yemeni Armed Forces, within the framework of implementing these directives, carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using a number of suitable naval missiles and drones, and all three operations successfully achieved their objectives," the statement said.This led the United States to announce a multinational operation to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.

2024

