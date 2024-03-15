https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/italian-election-observer-tours-a-moscow-polling-station-1117350545.html

Italian Election Observer Tours a Moscow Polling Station

Italian Election Observer Tours a Moscow Polling Station

Sputnik International

One of the ways the ongoing 2024 Russian Presidential Election ensures transparency is by engaging international election observers, who monitor the voting process.

Delegations of international observers from 36 countries and independent election experts have arrived in Russia. Dr. Marco Marsili, a researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice and associate fellow at the Centre for Strategic Research (Cesran International) is among them. He holds research positions in major civil and military institutions in Portugal, the UK and Italy and was a public official and election observer for the OSCE. These days, he is an independent observer at the presidential elections taking place across the country on March 15-17.In an exclusive video, he showed Sputnik how a typical polling station operates, including some of Russian unique technical features aimed at facilitating the casting of votes.Marsili also underlined the effectiveness of local election commissions and their commitment to assisting the voters.

