Italian Election Observer Tours a Moscow Polling Station
One of the ways the ongoing 2024 Russian Presidential Election ensures transparency is by engaging international election observers, who monitor the voting process.
Delegations of international observers from 36 countries and independent election experts have arrived in Russia. Dr. Marco Marsili, a researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice and associate fellow at the Centre for Strategic Research (Cesran International) is among them. He holds research positions in major civil and military institutions in Portugal, the UK and Italy and was a public official and election observer for the OSCE. These days, he is an independent observer at the presidential elections taking place across the country on March 15-17.In an exclusive video, he showed Sputnik how a typical polling station operates, including some of Russian unique technical features aimed at facilitating the casting of votes.Marsili also underlined the effectiveness of local election commissions and their commitment to assisting the voters.
Italian Election Observer Tours a Moscow Polling Station

16:45 GMT 15.03.2024
One of the ways the ongoing 2024 Russian presidential election ensures transparency is by engaging international electoral observers who monitor the voting process.
Delegations of international observers from 36 countries and independent election experts have arrived in Russia. Dr. Marco Marsili, a researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice and associate fellow at the Centre for Strategic Research (Cesran International) is among them. He holds research positions in major civil and military institutions in Portugal, the UK and Italy and was a public official and election observer for the OSCE. These days, he is an independent observer at the presidential elections taking place across the country on March 15-17.
In an exclusive video, he showed Sputnik how a typical polling station operates, including some of Russian unique technical features aimed at facilitating the casting of votes.

"We are here with a delegation of representatives, former parliamentaries and journalists and other experts from different countries like Georgia, France, Portugal and Italy, like me," he pointed out.

"This is the equipment for the electronic voting. So people scan their passport [through which they are identified] and they are allowed to vote," he pointed out.

Russia
Everything You Need to Know About Russia's Presidential Elections
Marsili also underlined the effectiveness of local election commissions and their commitment to assisting the voters.

"The voters are assisted promptly by personnel of the polling station and they receive all the information promptly in a way that they can vote in the proper way," he added.

