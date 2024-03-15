Day One of Russia's Presidential Election 2024

The Russian Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, originally scheduled the election for March 17, 2024. However, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) extended the voting period to include two additional days. This decision was made to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to cast their vote for the candidate of their choosing.This year’s election also ushers in such technical innovations as E-voting and ballots with QR codes. According to the CEC, these features will make the voting process more convenient and transparent.As in previous years, there are election observers (both Russian citizens and international experts) at polling stations throughout the country, who are monitoring the voting process.Explore Sputnik's gallery to get a closer look at a wide variety of polling stations!
As the general election for the next President of Russia gets underway throughout the country, polling stations have been opened to allow all Russian citizens to vote from March 15-17.
The Russian Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, originally scheduled the election for March 17, 2024. However, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) extended the voting period to include two additional days. This decision was made to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to cast their vote for the candidate of their choosing.
This year’s election also ushers in such technical innovations as E-voting and ballots with QR codes. According to the CEC, these features will make the voting process more convenient and transparent.
As in previous years, there are election observers (both Russian citizens and international experts) at polling stations throughout the country, who are monitoring the voting process.
Explore Sputnik's gallery to get a closer look at a wide variety of polling stations!