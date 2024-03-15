https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/un-did-not-pay-heed-to-threat-of-prosecution-of-russian-nationals-in-latvia-1117340033.html

UN Did Not Pay Heed to Threat of Prosecution of Russian Nationals in Latvia

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights didn't pay attention to the threat of criminal prosecution of Russian citizens, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

“The UN responded to appeals from Russian government bodies, including ours, in connection with the Latvian authorities' threats against Russian citizens living in the republic who want to vote in the Russian presidential elections," Moskalkova said on TelegramEarlier, Latvian state police chief Armands Ruks said the country's police, border service and Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs will, during voting in Riga in the Russian presidential elections, check the documents of Russian citizens at the entrance to the polling station, adding that if the residence permit is expired, deportation will follow.

