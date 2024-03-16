https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/niger-breaks-military-agreement-with-us---reports-1117373862.html

The Nigerien government terminated the military agreement with the United States, which allows US troops to remain on the territory of the African country, Reuters reported, citing the spokesman for the military transitional government of Niger, Amadou Abdramane.

As a result of a military takeover in Niger on July 26, 2023, President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.Following the takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action against Niger after that country’s Western-supported leader was thrown out of office by the country’s military leadership, but it quickly opted for sanctions instead. After Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced that they plan to leave ECOWAS, the bloc dropped sanctions on Niger and urged the three nations to remain in the organization.

