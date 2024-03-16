International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/niger-breaks-military-agreement-with-us---reports-1117373862.html
Niger Breaks Military Agreement With US - Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement With US - Reports
Sputnik International
The Nigerien government terminated the military agreement with the United States, which allows US troops to remain on the territory of the African country, Reuters reported, citing the spokesman for the military transitional government of Niger, Amadou Abdramane.
2024-03-16T22:02+0000
2024-03-16T22:06+0000
niger
africa
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
france
us
us hegemony
us military base
western influence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117373988_0:0:3344:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_b9ba3e9d77d0c4b399f1820d660dae44.jpg
As a result of a military takeover in Niger on July 26, 2023, President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.Following the takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action against Niger after that country’s Western-supported leader was thrown out of office by the country’s military leadership, but it quickly opted for sanctions instead. After Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced that they plan to leave ECOWAS, the bloc dropped sanctions on Niger and urged the three nations to remain in the organization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/niger-military-takover-guide-to-what-happened-1112338330.html
niger
africa
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117373988_549:0:3278:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b8499b76b36f56e212a13fdb8a007703.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
coup, military takeover, niger coup, niger mutiny, niger military takover, nigerien president's ouster, us military base, us hegemony, us base in niger, stop us expansion, no us base, american base, us influence, american influence, us interference, american interference
coup, military takeover, niger coup, niger mutiny, niger military takover, nigerien president's ouster, us military base, us hegemony, us base in niger, stop us expansion, no us base, american base, us influence, american influence, us interference, american interference

Niger Breaks Military Agreement With US - Reports

22:02 GMT 16.03.2024 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 16.03.2024)
© AFP 2023 / -Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane (C), General Mohamed Toumba (C-L) and Colonel Ousmane Abarchi (R) are greeted by supporters upon their arrival at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey Niger on August 6, 2023
Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane (C), General Mohamed Toumba (C-L) and Colonel Ousmane Abarchi (R) are greeted by supporters upon their arrival at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey Niger on August 6, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - The Nigerien government terminated the military agreement with the United States, which allows US troops to remain on the territory of the African country, Reuters reported, citing the spokesman for the military transitional government of Niger, Amadou Abdramane.
As a result of a military takeover in Niger on July 26, 2023, President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.
Following the takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action against Niger after that country’s Western-supported leader was thrown out of office by the country’s military leadership, but it quickly opted for sanctions instead.
After Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced that they plan to leave ECOWAS, the bloc dropped sanctions on Niger and urged the three nations to remain in the organization.
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
Niger Military Takover: Guide to What Happened
2 August 2023, 08:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала