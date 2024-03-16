International
Russian Forces Destroy Base of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria
Russian Forces Destroy Base of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria
Russian aerospace forces wreaked havoc on a base of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday, adding that the terrorists suffered significant losses.
"On March 15, Russian aerospace forces carried out a strike on the base of militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and sheltered in hard-to-reach areas of the Jebel Bishri mountain range in the Deir Ez-Zor governorate. As a result, the terrorists suffered significant losses in material assets and manpower," Kulit said.
19:58 GMT 16.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian aerospace forces wreaked havoc on a base of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday, adding that the terrorists suffered significant losses.
"On March 15, Russian aerospace forces carried out a strike on the base of militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and sheltered in hard-to-reach areas of the Jebel Bishri mountain range in the Deir Ez-Zor governorate. As a result, the terrorists suffered significant losses in material assets and manpower," Kulit said.
