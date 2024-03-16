https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russian-military-destroys-base-of-al-tanf-militants-in-syria-1117373693.html

Russian Forces Destroy Base of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria

Russian Forces Destroy Base of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria

Sputnik International

Russian aerospace forces wreaked havoc on a base of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday, adding that the terrorists suffered significant losses.

2024-03-16T19:58+0000

2024-03-16T19:58+0000

2024-03-16T20:30+0000

russian jets

military

russia

syria

deir ez-zor

terrorists

islamist terrorists

counter-terrorism

russian forces

military cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117373345_0:102:3206:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_14461cc46b3a892b62ec83748633786e.jpg

"On March 15, Russian aerospace forces carried out a strike on the base of militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and sheltered in hard-to-reach areas of the Jebel Bishri mountain range in the Deir Ez-Zor governorate. As a result, the terrorists suffered significant losses in material assets and manpower," Kulit said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-military-destroys-2-militant-bases-20-terrorists-in-syrias-idlib-province-1117196884.html

russia

syria

deir ez-zor

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-syria cooperation, russian forces, russia-syria alliance, russia destroyes terrorists, terrorists in syria, us-backed terrorists, kill terrorists, counter-terrorist warfare, counterterrorist strikes, counter-terrorism, counterterrorism