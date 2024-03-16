https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russian-military-destroys-base-of-al-tanf-militants-in-syria-1117373693.html
Russian Forces Destroy Base of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria
Russian Forces Destroy Base of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria
Sputnik International
Russian aerospace forces wreaked havoc on a base of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday, adding that the terrorists suffered significant losses.
2024-03-16T19:58+0000
2024-03-16T19:58+0000
2024-03-16T20:30+0000
russian jets
military
russia
syria
deir ez-zor
terrorists
islamist terrorists
counter-terrorism
russian forces
military cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117373345_0:102:3206:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_14461cc46b3a892b62ec83748633786e.jpg
"On March 15, Russian aerospace forces carried out a strike on the base of militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and sheltered in hard-to-reach areas of the Jebel Bishri mountain range in the Deir Ez-Zor governorate. As a result, the terrorists suffered significant losses in material assets and manpower," Kulit said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-military-destroys-2-militant-bases-20-terrorists-in-syrias-idlib-province-1117196884.html
russia
syria
deir ez-zor
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117373345_475:0:3206:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3b92c9866d5992bdafb3fb168ff1a5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-syria cooperation, russian forces, russia-syria alliance, russia destroyes terrorists, terrorists in syria, us-backed terrorists, kill terrorists, counter-terrorist warfare, counterterrorist strikes, counter-terrorism, counterterrorism
russia-syria cooperation, russian forces, russia-syria alliance, russia destroyes terrorists, terrorists in syria, us-backed terrorists, kill terrorists, counter-terrorist warfare, counterterrorist strikes, counter-terrorism, counterterrorism
Russian Forces Destroy Base of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria
19:58 GMT 16.03.2024 (Updated: 20:30 GMT 16.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian aerospace forces wreaked havoc on a base of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday, adding that the terrorists suffered significant losses.