South Korean Scientists Create Lab-Grown Beef as Sustainable Source of Protein
It’s one small step for this lab, and one giant leap for protein.
Researchers in South Korea have successfully infused raw grains of rice with beef cells to create what they believe is a sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly source of protein. This “beef rice” is the first product of its kind, says Professor Jinkee Hong of Yonsei University in Seoul, who led the research published in the journal Matter this month
This protein rich grain, which looks like fluffy pink rice, was first coated in fish gelatin allowing the beef muscle and beef fat cells to attach to the grain. Then, the researchers inserted cow muscle and fat stem cells into the rice grain which was left to culture in a petri dish for nine to 11 days.
Rice grains are porous and have an organized structure which means they can provide a solid scaffold to house animal-derived cells. Rice grains, which have a low incidence of allergy, have molecules that can help nourish and prompt the growth of these new cells, making it an ideal source for this meat-alternative meal.
“Imagine obtaining all the nutrients we need from cell-cultured protein rice,” primary author Sohyeon Park said on Wednesday
. “Rice already has a high nutrient level, but adding cells from livestock can further boost it.”
“We usually obtain the protein we need from livestock, but livestock production consumes a lot of resources and water and releases a lot of greenhouse gas,” says Park.
For every 110 grams of protein produced, beef rice is estimated to release less than 6.27 kilograms (KG) of CO2, while beef releases nearly 50 kg. The cost is also significantly different: the beef rice could cost about $2.23 per kg, while beef costs around $14.88 kg. And according to UN data, livestock farming is responsible for 6.2 billion metric tons of CO2 entering the atmosphere each year
The researchers found that their rice has 8% more protein and 7% more fat than regular rice. The rice was also firmer and brittler, and carried a “beef and almond-related” odor.
“When cooked, the rice retains its traditional appearance but carries a unique blend of aromas, including a slight nuttiness and umami which are characteristic of meat,” said Hong
. “While it does not exactly replicate the taste of beef, it offers a pleasant and novel flavor experience.”
“We tried it with various accompaniments and it pairs well with a range of dishes,” he added.
While the beef rice has a low food safety risk and is relatively easy to process, the researchers want to find a way to increase the nutritional value in the rice before it can be brought to the market.
“I didn’t expect the cells to grow so well in the rice,” says Park. “Now I see a world of possibilities for this grain-based hybrid food. It could one day serve as food relief for famine, military ration, or even space food.”