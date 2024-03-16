https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/south-korean-scientists-create-lab-grown-beef-as-sustainable-source-of-protein-1117360752.html

South Korean Scientists Create Lab-Grown Beef as Sustainable Source of Protein

It’s one small step for this lab, and one giant leap for protein.

Researchers in South Korea have successfully infused raw grains of rice with beef cells to create what they believe is a sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly source of protein. This “beef rice” is the first product of its kind, says Professor Jinkee Hong of Yonsei University in Seoul, who led the research published in the journal Matter this month.This protein rich grain, which looks like fluffy pink rice, was first coated in fish gelatin allowing the beef muscle and beef fat cells to attach to the grain. Then, the researchers inserted cow muscle and fat stem cells into the rice grain which was left to culture in a petri dish for nine to 11 days.Rice grains are porous and have an organized structure which means they can provide a solid scaffold to house animal-derived cells. Rice grains, which have a low incidence of allergy, have molecules that can help nourish and prompt the growth of these new cells, making it an ideal source for this meat-alternative meal.“Imagine obtaining all the nutrients we need from cell-cultured protein rice,” primary author Sohyeon Park said on Wednesday. “Rice already has a high nutrient level, but adding cells from livestock can further boost it.”For every 110 grams of protein produced, beef rice is estimated to release less than 6.27 kilograms (KG) of CO2, while beef releases nearly 50 kg. The cost is also significantly different: the beef rice could cost about $2.23 per kg, while beef costs around $14.88 kg. And according to UN data, livestock farming is responsible for 6.2 billion metric tons of CO2 entering the atmosphere each year.The researchers found that their rice has 8% more protein and 7% more fat than regular rice. The rice was also firmer and brittler, and carried a “beef and almond-related” odor.“We tried it with various accompaniments and it pairs well with a range of dishes,” he added.While the beef rice has a low food safety risk and is relatively easy to process, the researchers want to find a way to increase the nutritional value in the rice before it can be brought to the market.

