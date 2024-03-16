https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/ukraine-has-become-dumping-ground-for-wests-junk-weapons--reports--1117372882.html

Ukraine Has Become ‘Dumping Ground’ for West’s Junk Weapons – Reports

The US and Europe have supplied Kiev with outdated weaponry due to be decommissioned – all while hyping about their commitment to the country’s cause.

Weapons that the West gives to Ukraine “are little more than junk”, National Interest has written.The outlet added that the ongoing conflict is surrounded by a “bodyguard of lies” and that Western media and politicians have established an “enduring myth” about the effectiveness of the weapons sent to the Kiev regime.France has supplied Ukraine with AMX-10RC armored vehicles, often called light armored tanks. However, the origins of this tank go back to the early 1980s and their last upgrade was in 2000. The French army began to decommission these tanks in 2021 after they were ruled to not be sustainable for modern warfare. When these tanks were deployed to the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces were happy to help France finish the decommissioning process.Challenger-2 battle tanks supplied to Ukraine were also at the very end of their service cycle and had zero effect on the battlefield, as per the report. National Interest added that the US’ promise to supply over 30 M1 Abrams battle tanks caused euphoria in Kiev but no one noticed the remark that upgraded modern version of the Abrams tanks were unavailable.Likewise, the over-hyped F-16 fighter jets promised to Kiev will not also be a game changer since they are at the end of their life cycle, while Russia has fifth-gen jets that may make short work of the US warplanes.The situation makes columnists wonder whether the conflict in Ukraine is just mere business for Western governments, while the lives of Ukrainian people are used as token money.“A cynical person might conclude this was purposeful, part of a larger plot to drain Western arsenals of weapons platforms deemed obsolete to force those governments to purchase more expensive, modern systems from the defense contractors of the West,” the columnist wrote, despite showing reluctance to elaborate on this idea further.However, even top-notch Western weaponry is unlikely to turn the tide in the conflict since the Ukrainian military is not trained to use it properly. The author of the op-ed recalled his talks with a seasoned US veteran who said that the US “could give Ukraine the best tanks in the world and they’d still lose ‘em because they don’t know how to use ‘em right.”Since the very start of the hostilities, Russian officials warned the West against sending military supplies to Ukraine, stressing that they only fuel and prolong the conflict while being unable to affect the course of special military operation.

