UK Confirms Challenger 2 Tank's Destruction, Says Not Planning to Send Replacement

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Wednesday that a UK Challenger 2 battle tank had been destroyed by Russian forces in the military operation zone, adding that London is not going to send a new tank as a replacement.
On Tuesday, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said that a UK Challenger 2 battle tank had been destroyed in combat between the Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye region, adding that the incident is believed to be the first in the model's nearly 30 years of being in service. "I can confirm, that is correct. It may be the first loss as far as we are aware," Shapps told media. When asked if London will send a replacement, the minister answered in the negative.
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, challenger 2 tank, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, british tank ukraine
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, challenger 2 tank, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, british tank ukraine

07:37 GMT 06.09.2023
Ukraine's destroyed tank in Artemovsk.File photo
Ukraine's destroyed tank in Artemovsk.File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Wednesday that a UK Challenger 2 battle tank had been destroyed by Russian forces in the military operation zone, adding that London is not going to send a new tank as a replacement.
On Tuesday, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said that a UK Challenger 2 battle tank had been destroyed in combat between the Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye region, adding that the incident is believed to be the first in the model's nearly 30 years of being in service.
"I can confirm, that is correct. It may be the first loss as far as we are aware," Shapps told media.
When asked if London will send a replacement, the minister answered in the negative.
