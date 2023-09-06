https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/uk-confirms-challenger-2-tanks-destruction-says-not-planning-to-send-replacement-1113147085.html

UK Confirms Challenger 2 Tank's Destruction, Says Not Planning to Send Replacement

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Wednesday that a UK Challenger 2 battle tank had been destroyed by Russian forces in the military operation zone, adding that London is not going to send a new tank as a replacement.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said that a UK Challenger 2 battle tank had been destroyed in combat between the Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye region, adding that the incident is believed to be the first in the model's nearly 30 years of being in service. "I can confirm, that is correct. It may be the first loss as far as we are aware," Shapps told media. When asked if London will send a replacement, the minister answered in the negative.

