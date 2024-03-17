LIVE UPDATES: Day Three of Russian Presidential Election

Subscribe
On March 15-17, Russia holds presidential elections, the eighth in the country's modern history. The President of the Russian Federation is elected for a six-year term by the citizens of Russia on the basis of universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot.
On Sunday, the third day of voting for the presidential elections began in Russia. According to the results of the first two days, the turnout in person approached 59%, while the turnout by remote voting reached 90%.
The list of candidates running for the nation's highest office include Vladimir Putin (independent), Leonid Slutsky (LDPR), Nikolai Kharitonov (CPRF), and Vladislav Davankov (New People party).
According to the Central Election Commission, the number of Russian voters at the beginning of the year was 112,309,000 people. These data are presented for the first time, taking into account the residents of four new constituent entities of Russia: the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The number of voters outside the country is 1.89 million, including 11,924 people in the city of Baikonur.
07:50 GMT 17.03.2024
The Line of Voters in Istanbul
07:44 GMT 17.03.2024
Presidential Election Should Be Held as Clean and Fair as Possible - CEC Head
The Russian presidential election should be held in a clean and fair manner to ensure that no one has the slightest doubt about the process, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.
"Today is a very important, final day of voting. I would like to wish all our colleagues who are currently [working], all commissions open, that everything goes at the highest level — everything we have taught, everything we have talked about. The elections should be held as clean, honest and fair as possible, so that no one has the slightest doubt about the validity of how these elections are going," Pamfilova told a briefing.
Voter turnout in the Russian presidential election across the country on the third day of voting has amounted to 61.37% as of 09:45 a.m. Moscow time (06:45 GMT), including remote electronic voting, Pamfilova added.
Over the past day, the CEC registered 12,600 dangerous actions against its website, as well as four DDoS attacks, which were all blocked, Pamfilova said, adding that the website is working normally without failures in operation.
More than 1,115 international observers from 129 countries have been accredited to polling stations across the country, including the new territories, the official specified.
The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election started on Friday morning. In addition to incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the candidates include Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the lower house international affairs committee, Nikolay Kharitonov, the chairman of the lower house Far East and Arctic development committee, and lower house Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov.
07:25 GMT 17.03.2024
07:14 GMT 17.03.2024
What is the Number of International Observers?
According to the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova, 1115 international observers from 129 countries are working on the Russian presidential elections.
07:12 GMT 17.03.2024
06:48 GMT 17.03.2024
