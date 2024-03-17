LIVE UPDATES: Day Three of Russian Presidential Election

Presidential Election Should Be Held as Clean and Fair as Possible - CEC Head

The Russian presidential election should be held in a clean and fair manner to ensure that no one has the slightest doubt about the process, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.

"Today is a very important, final day of voting. I would like to wish all our colleagues who are currently [working], all commissions open, that everything goes at the highest level — everything we have taught, everything we have talked about. The elections should be held as clean, honest and fair as possible, so that no one has the slightest doubt about the validity of how these elections are going," Pamfilova told a briefing.

Voter turnout in the Russian presidential election across the country on the third day of voting has amounted to 61.37% as of 09:45 a.m. Moscow time (06:45 GMT), including remote electronic voting, Pamfilova added.

Over the past day, the CEC registered 12,600 dangerous actions against its website, as well as four DDoS attacks, which were all blocked, Pamfilova said, adding that the website is working normally without failures in operation.

More than 1,115 international observers from 129 countries have been accredited to polling stations across the country, including the new territories, the official specified.

The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election started on Friday morning. In addition to incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the candidates include Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the lower house international affairs committee, Nikolay Kharitonov, the chairman of the lower house Far East and Arctic development committee, and lower house Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov.