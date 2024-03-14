https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/putin-russia-has-own-view-of-future-critically-important-not-to-stray-from-this-path-1117315048.html
Putin: Russia Has Own View of Future, Critically Important Not to Stray From This Path
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia has its own view of the future and the implementation of further plans, and it is important not to stray from this path and to achieve the set goals.
"We have our own view on how and what kind of country to build, what plans to implement. And it is critically important today not to stray from this path and to achieve the outlined large-scale goals. Thus, a lot depends on each of you in the coming days," Putin said in a video address to Russians ahead of the upcoming presidential election, aired by the Russia Channel One broadcaster. The Russian president added that citizens have already proven they can stand together to defend freedom, sovereignty and security. The Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, has scheduled the presidential election in Russia for March 17. Voting will last three days from March 15-17. The candidates for the Russian presidential election include Putin, lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky, lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov and lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov.
"We have our own view on how and what kind of country to build, what plans to implement. And it is critically important today not to stray from this path and to achieve the outlined large-scale goals. Thus, a lot depends on each of you in the coming days," Putin said in a video address to Russians ahead of the upcoming presidential election, aired by the Russia Channel One broadcaster.
The Russian president added that citizens have already proven they can stand together to defend freedom, sovereignty and security.
"We have already proven that we know how to be together, defending Russia's freedom, sovereignty and security, defending our values, traditions, history and culture, acting according to conscience and truth, according to justice," Putin said.
The Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, has scheduled the presidential election in Russia
for March 17. Voting will last three days from March 15-17. The candidates for the Russian presidential election include Putin, lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky, lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov and lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov.
