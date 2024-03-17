https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/south-ossetia-discussing-with-russia-possible-incorporation---parliament-chairman-1117376535.html
South Ossetia Discussing With Russia Possible Incorporation - Parliament Chairman
South Ossetia Discussing With Russia Possible Incorporation - Parliament Chairman
The topic of the possible entry of South Ossetia into Russia is being discussed in close coordination with Moscow, South Ossetian Parliament Chairman Alan Alborov told Sputnik.
"We are discussing all these issues in close coordination with the Russian Federation, taking into account our bilateral relations and agreements," Alborov said when asked about the possibility of holding a referendum on this topic. The two parties pursue a joint coordinated foreign policy, Alborov said, noting that South Ossetia will become part of Russia when the governments of South Ossetia and Russia come to this idea. On August 26, 2008, following Georgia's armed aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russia recognized the independence of the two breakaway regions. The two republics were subsequently recognized by Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria, while Georgia and the vast majority of UN member states have not recognized them.
03:41 GMT 17.03.2024 (Updated: 03:42 GMT 17.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The topic of the possible entry of South Ossetia into Russia is being discussed in close coordination with Moscow, South Ossetian Parliament Chairman Alan Alborov told Sputnik.
"We are discussing all these issues in close coordination with the Russian Federation, taking into account our bilateral relations and agreements," Alborov said when asked about the possibility of holding a referendum on this topic.
The two parties pursue a joint coordinated foreign policy, Alborov said, noting that South Ossetia will become part of Russia when the governments of South Ossetia and Russia come to this idea.
On August 26, 2008, following Georgia's armed aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia
, Russia recognized the independence of the two breakaway regions. The two republics were subsequently recognized by Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria, while Georgia and the vast majority of UN member states have not recognized them.