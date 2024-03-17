https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/uk-maritime-trade-authority-says-vessel-attacked-off-coast-of-yemens-aden-1117383109.html
UK Maritime Trade Authority Says Vessel Attacked Off Coast of Yemen's Aden
UK Maritime Trade Authority Says Vessel Attacked Off Coast of Yemen's Aden
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it received information about an attack on a ship 85 nautical miles east of the Yemeni port city of Aden.
2024-03-17T08:19+0000
2024-03-17T08:19+0000
2024-03-17T08:19+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
yemen
aden
houthis
houthi
red sea crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 85NM east of Aden, Yemen. The Master of a merchant vessel has reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel. No damage to the vessel has been reported and the crew are reported safe … Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said on its website. The maritime authority also advised ships to pass through the area with caution and report any suspicious activity. The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-uk-carry-out-15-strikes-on-yemen-over-past-24-hours---reports-1117274886.html
united kingdom (uk)
yemen
aden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6fbdffa4acac03f1dc2c37d93ee66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk maritime trade authority, coast of yemen's aden, united kingdom maritime trade operations
uk maritime trade authority, coast of yemen's aden, united kingdom maritime trade operations
UK Maritime Trade Authority Says Vessel Attacked Off Coast of Yemen's Aden
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it received information about an attack on a ship 85 nautical miles east of the Yemeni port city of Aden.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 85NM east of Aden, Yemen. The Master of a merchant vessel has reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel. No damage to the vessel has been reported and the crew are reported safe … Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said on its website.
The maritime authority also advised ships to pass through the area with caution and report any suspicious activity.
The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea
. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.