US, UK Carry Out 15 Strikes on Yemen Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

US and UK aircraft carried out five raids on the Sa’dah province in northern Yemen, Al-Masirah broadcaster reported. In addition, they carried out about 13 strikes in western Yemen, including Hodeidah province, the report added. The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom carried out at least 15 airstrikes on Yemen as a response to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Yemeni media reported.
US and UK aircraft carried out five raids on the Sa’dah province in northern Yemen, Al-Masirah broadcaster reported. In addition, they carried out about 13 strikes in western Yemen, including Hodeidah province, the report added.
The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea.
.
US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.