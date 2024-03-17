https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/us-working-on-response-to-possible-israels-military-operation-in-rafah---reports-1117383237.html

US Working on Response to Possible Israel's Military Operation in Rafah - Reports

US Working on Response to Possible Israel's Military Operation in Rafah - Reports

Sputnik International

The US administration is exploring response options if Israel launches a military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah contrary to Washington's warnings and without a credible plan to protect civilians, NBC News reported, citing US officials.

2024-03-17T08:21+0000

2024-03-17T08:21+0000

2024-03-17T08:21+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

benjamin netanyahu

us

rafah

israel

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117003071_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0faf02522c4e1d8fce703f7490fdea6c.jpg

On Friday, media reported, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, that the war cabinet had approved the start of a military operation in Rafah and the Israel Defense Forces was preparing to evacuate local civilians. Such discussions are taking place in an atmosphere of growing concern on the part of the US administration and disappointment of Democrats in Congress due to the fact that calls from US President Joe Biden were ignored by the Israeli government, the report said. Washington recommended that Israel avoid conducting a full-scale military operation in Rafah and instead carry out smaller and targeted counterterrorism actions, the report added. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,500 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/biden-may-limit-military-aid-to-israel-in-case-of-operation-in-gazas-rafah---reports-1117277358.html

rafah

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel's military operation in rafah, gazan city of rafah, israel launches a military operation