https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/dove-to-hawk-what-influenced-macron-to-change-stance-on-ukraine---report-1117399345.html

‘Dove to Hawk’: What Influenced Macron to Change Stance on Ukraine - Report

‘Dove to Hawk’: What Influenced Macron to Change Stance on Ukraine - Report

Sputnik International

Recently, the French president alarmed Europe when he announced that ground operations in Ukraine might be required “at some point”, just days after he met with German and Polish leaders.

2024-03-18T05:02+0000

2024-03-18T05:02+0000

2024-03-18T05:02+0000

analysis

emmanuel macron

europe

olaf scholz

germany

france

ukraine

ukraine crisis

russia

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5dc4e664e7207317cd7eb83eb461b9de.jpg

On Saturday, a UK news website published a report on French President Emmanual Macron’s changed stance regarding Russia and Kiev. The shift has been a sharp one for Macron, who just two years ago said the West should not “humiliate” Moscow, and should instead try and stay open to finding a diplomatic solution.But the 46-year-old president has changed his tune drastically since then. Macron, who has always had a “fondness for disruptive grandstanding” the report writes, is now faced with an awkward struggle for power with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who has maintained a more reserved stance compared to his French counterpart.On Friday, Germany, France and Poland swore to provide more weapons for Ukraine in a shakily gathered summit of the “Weimar Triangle”. But just a day later, the French president said he will ask Russia to observe a cease-fire in Ukraine during this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris as a “message of peace”.The report spoke to “numerous sources” in the Elysee and the Bundestag regarding Macron’s change from “dove to hawk”. The insiders revealed that Macron is desperate to be viewed as a dominant power both domestically and internationally.For instance, Germany has said repeatedly that France is not supplying enough weapons to Ukraine. In response, Macron gestured toward Germany’s paltry offer of helmets to Kiev two years ago, and told Scholz to donate Germany’s Taurus missiles to Ukraine after France donated their long-range Scalp missiles. Then on Wednesday, Scholz noted that Germany has sent €7 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, compared to France’s €3 billion.But Berlin has responded by pointing out that they do not have nuclear weapons like France does, and fears retaliation from Russia.Still, there are an estimated 20 nuclear weapons stationed at Büchel Air Base in Germany, despite Germany not really “owning” the nuclear weapons. German warplanes are also equipped to launch the US nuclear weapons that are stationed there. However, the use of those weapons are controlled by the US.Germany has reportedly considered breaking free from US nuclear dependence, should former President Donald Trump win this year’s US presidential election.And according to Saturday’s report, Germany is now spearheading a European anti-missile shield project using US and Israeli technology, but France has refused to join the project even though Macron is committed to the idea of building the EU’s “strategic autonomy” independent of the US.And in a way, Macron sees such an act as overstepping his role as the “strategic leader” in Europe, while Germany’s role was to be an “economic leader”.The sources add that Macron reportedly gave Scholz a warning two days before he made the inflammatory remark, but that did not prevent Scholz from feigning shock at the suggestion. The German chancellor, and other Western leaders, rejected the reckless comment.At the same time, Macron is also trying to push back his political competitors at home; Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is on course to utterly defeat Macron’s centrists in the European Parliament election in June. It is unclear what Le Pen’s current views of Russian President Vladimir Putin are today, but in the past it has been reported that she has long been an admirer and defender of the Russian president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/germany-mulls-re-obtaining-nuclear-arms-names-trump-among-reasons-1117063031.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/macrons-idea-to-send-nato-troops-to-ukraine-made-him-look-very-foolish--1117069472.html

germany

france

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

french president, world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, red line, russia fights against nato, nato provokes russia, nato's aggression, russian aggression, russia's aggression, unprovoked war, unprovoked intervention, unprovoked invasion