https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/which-european-countries-are-most-dependent-on-us-gas-1117403595.html

Which European Countries are Most Dependent on US Gas?

Which European Countries are Most Dependent on US Gas?

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin earlier cautioned that the EU's "absolutely political" decision to stop the purchase of Russian energy supplies would backfire on the bloc.

2024-03-18T10:11+0000

2024-03-18T10:11+0000

2024-03-18T10:11+0000

economy

us

russia

vladimir putin

lng

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117403437_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4214fb2fa9f0caac95f37292f7b8b15a.jpg

Every tenth cubic meter of gas used by the EU in 2023 was supplied by the US, with Lithuania the most dependent on the fuel, Sputnik research based on data from the UN platform Comtrade and the International Energy Agency has revealed.According to the findings, the EU’s gas consumption stood at 330 billion cubic meters last year, 20% less than in 2021.The US supplied 34.5 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), or 10.4% of all gas consumed by the bloc in 2023, with Finland, which didn’t buy US gas in 2021, consuming 38,2% last year.As for Lithuania, it consumed a record 40% of the American gas last year, against 22.3% in 2021.The research also revealed that an array of other countries increased US gas supplies in 2023, including Croatia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Poland, Italy and Germany. With 32%, Croatia proved to be the most dependent on US gas after Lithuania and Finland. The only countries that reduced American gas deliveries last year were Greece, Malta and Portugal.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin earlier warned that the EU’s "suicidal" and politically motivated decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies as part of Western sanctions would come back to bite the bloc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/without-russian-energy-why-is-eu-reliance-on-us-lng-fraught-with-risk-1116447096.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us liquefied natural gas, us gas supplies to eu, eu countries' dependence on us gas, a sputnik research, western sanctions against russia