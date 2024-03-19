https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/israel-hamas-negotiators-propose-some-compromises-on-ceasefire-in-gaza---reports-1117420373.html

Israel, Hamas Negotiators Propose 'Some Compromises' on Ceasefire in Gaza - Reports

Israel, Hamas Negotiators Propose 'Some Compromises' on Ceasefire in Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas for the first time in months are hammering out details of a possible deal to establish a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release Israeli hostages, and have put forward "some compromises" during the latest round of talks in Qatar, Axios reported.

2024-03-19T06:35+0000

2024-03-19T06:35+0000

2024-03-19T06:35+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel

gaza strip

qatar

middle east

hamas

mossad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116699553_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_33772aab43ce98b968c42da55bf97cc9.jpg

On Monday, media outlets reported that an Israeli delegation led by Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea arrived in Doha for indirect talks with Hamas, mediated by Qatari and Egyptian negotiators, on a temporary truce in Gaza and the release of hostages. Up to this point, only a framework for negotiations has been on the table, but now the details of a possible deal are being talked through. The current proposal could provide for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 40 hostages, including women, female soldiers, men over 50 years old and men in critical medical condition, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, Axios reported. Israeli negotiators will stay in Doha to continue the current round of detailed talks, which could take at least two weeks, a senior Israeli official was cited as saying. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,700 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/netanyahus-office-says-hamas-currently-not-interested-in-hostage-deal-1117234328.html

israel

gaza strip

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, hamas, palestinian movement hamas, gaza strip, israeli hostages