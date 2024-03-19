https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/israel-hamas-negotiators-propose-some-compromises-on-ceasefire-in-gaza---reports-1117420373.html
Israel, Hamas Negotiators Propose 'Some Compromises' on Ceasefire in Gaza - Reports
Israel, Hamas Negotiators Propose 'Some Compromises' on Ceasefire in Gaza - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas for the first time in months are hammering out details of a possible deal to establish a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release Israeli hostages, and have put forward "some compromises" during the latest round of talks in Qatar, Axios reported.
2024-03-19T06:35+0000
2024-03-19T06:35+0000
2024-03-19T06:35+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
gaza strip
qatar
middle east
hamas
mossad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116699553_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_33772aab43ce98b968c42da55bf97cc9.jpg
On Monday, media outlets reported that an Israeli delegation led by Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea arrived in Doha for indirect talks with Hamas, mediated by Qatari and Egyptian negotiators, on a temporary truce in Gaza and the release of hostages. Up to this point, only a framework for negotiations has been on the table, but now the details of a possible deal are being talked through. The current proposal could provide for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 40 hostages, including women, female soldiers, men over 50 years old and men in critical medical condition, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, Axios reported. Israeli negotiators will stay in Doha to continue the current round of detailed talks, which could take at least two weeks, a senior Israeli official was cited as saying. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,700 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/netanyahus-office-says-hamas-currently-not-interested-in-hostage-deal-1117234328.html
israel
gaza strip
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116699553_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e92fd954743d06a6b0c10f5f6c41977e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, hamas, palestinian movement hamas, gaza strip, israeli hostages
israel, hamas, palestinian movement hamas, gaza strip, israeli hostages
Israel, Hamas Negotiators Propose 'Some Compromises' on Ceasefire in Gaza - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas for the first time in months are hammering out details of a possible deal to establish a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release Israeli hostages, and have put forward "some compromises" during the latest round of talks in Qatar, Axios reported.
On Monday, media outlets reported that an Israeli delegation led by Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea arrived in Doha for indirect talks with Hamas, mediated by Qatari and Egyptian negotiators, on a temporary truce in Gaza and the release of hostages.
"Both parties came with some compromises and willingness to negotiate," the source was quoted as saying.
Up to this point, only a framework for negotiations has been on the table, but now the details of a possible deal are being talked through. The current proposal could provide for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 40 hostages, including women, female soldiers, men over 50 years old and men in critical medical condition, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, Axios reported.
Israeli negotiators will stay in Doha to continue the current round of detailed talks, which could take at least two weeks, a senior Israeli official was cited as saying.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas
launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,700 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.