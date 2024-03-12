International
Hamas Agrees to US-Initiated Gaza Ceasefire Proposal - Reports
Hamas Agrees to US-Initiated Gaza Ceasefire Proposal - Reports
The Palestinian movement Hamas has agreed to the US-initiated proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and gradual return of displaced people, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the movement
Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo in the next few days to discuss the details of the ceasefire deal, the source said, adding that the movement has received an international proposal for a ceasefire, which includes the release of children, women and elderly people held in Israeli prisons.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Hamas Agrees to US-Initiated Gaza Ceasefire Proposal - Reports

18:40 GMT 12.03.2024
Pro-Palestine protester gather at Jamaica train station in New York City on January 27, 2024. Intense fighting raged in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the main theatre of conflict where the Israeli army is targeting Hamas
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas has agreed to the US-initiated proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and gradual return of displaced people, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the movement.
Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo in the next few days to discuss the details of the ceasefire deal, the source said, adding that the movement has received an international proposal for a ceasefire, which includes the release of children, women and elderly people held in Israeli prisons.

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
