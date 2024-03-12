https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/hamas-agrees-to-us-initiated-gaza-ceasefire-proposal---reports-1117289982.html
Hamas Agrees to US-Initiated Gaza Ceasefire Proposal - Reports
The Palestinian movement Hamas has agreed to the US-initiated proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and gradual return of displaced people, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the movement
Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo in the next few days to discuss the details of the ceasefire deal, the source said, adding that the movement has received an international proposal for a ceasefire, which includes the release of children, women and elderly people held in Israeli prisons.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas has agreed to the US-initiated proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and gradual return of displaced people, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the movement.