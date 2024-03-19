https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/negotiations-are-possible-german-mp-calls-for-a-halt-to-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-1117422944.html
'Negotiations are Possible': German MP Calls for a Halt to Arms Shipments to Ukraine
'Negotiations are Possible': German MP Calls for a Halt to Arms Shipments to Ukraine
Sputnik International
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius disclosed a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €500 million ($542 million), on Tuesday during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the US’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
2024-03-19T15:17+0000
2024-03-19T15:17+0000
2024-03-19T15:17+0000
world
bundeswehr
sputnik
kremlin
united kingdom (uk)
berlin
ukraine
annalena baerbock
sahra wagenknecht
olaf scholz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104729/08/1047290838_0:0:2826:1591_1920x0_80_0_0_2b9b3e53c1bc7a5c30fd028ece394e71.jpg
Left-wing German MP Sahra Wagenknecht has called on the West to stop sending weapons to Ukraine and negotiate with Russia instead.The member of the lower chamber of the Bundestag, formerly of the Die Linke (The Left) party, shared her views during an interview with Welt TV. The MP argued that Western arms supplies to Kiev would only prolong the Ukrainian conflict. She also criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz' refusal to hold talks with Moscow and called for kick-starting bilateral cooperation between the two nations.Scholz has reiterated his opposition to sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine after secret discussions between the top Bundeswehr officers was leaked to the media — in which they discussed plans to attack Russia's Kerch bridge to the Crimean peninsula with the weapons, possibly mounted on French fighter jets.Amid the ensuing political scandal, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron proposed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that the UK would send more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine if Germany sent the longer-range Taurus to Britain.Baerbock came out in favour of that swap, claiming that “the exchange is a German [idea]. That would be an option. And we’ve already done it with other equipment some time ago.”But German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit refuted Baerbock’s comments, stating that Berlin has not shifted its stance on the issue and hinting at discord between the FM and the Chancellor.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaked audio of the German generals raised concerns about how much control Scholz has over his country's armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/bundeswehrs-audio-ignites-blame-game-in-germany-1117148118.html
united kingdom (uk)
berlin
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104729/08/1047290838_267:0:2727:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_696fd52e25918181b4873086ef006687.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
western arms supplies to kiev, taurus cruise missiles, storm shadow missile, scalp cruise missile, leaked audio of the senior german military officers’ conversation, missile weapon systems.
western arms supplies to kiev, taurus cruise missiles, storm shadow missile, scalp cruise missile, leaked audio of the senior german military officers’ conversation, missile weapon systems.
'Negotiations are Possible': German MP Calls for a Halt to Arms Shipments to Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €500 million ($542 million) on Tuesday during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany.
Left-wing German MP Sahra Wagenknecht has called on the West to stop sending weapons to Ukraine and negotiate with Russia instead.
The member of the lower chamber of the Bundestag, formerly of the Die Linke (The Left) party, shared her views during an interview
with Welt TV.
“I think Russia has shown to a certain extent over the past few years that negotiations are possible," Wagenknecht said. "For example, there were negotiations in Istanbul, there is an exchange of prisoners on a regular basis.”
The MP argued that Western arms supplies to Kiev would only prolong the Ukrainian conflict. She also criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz' refusal to hold talks with Moscow and called for kick-starting bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
Scholz has reiterated his opposition to sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine
after secret discussions between the top Bundeswehr officers was leaked to the media — in which they discussed plans to attack Russia's Kerch bridge to the Crimean peninsula with the weapons, possibly mounted on French fighter jets.
Amid the ensuing political scandal,
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron proposed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that the UK would send more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine if Germany sent the longer-range Taurus to Britain.
Baerbock came out in favour of that swap, claiming that “the exchange is a German [idea]. That would be an option. And we’ve already done it with other equipment some time ago.”
But German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit refuted Baerbock’s comments, stating that Berlin has not shifted its stance on the issue
and hinting at discord between the FM and the Chancellor.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaked audio of the German generals raised concerns about how much control Scholz has over his country's armed forces.