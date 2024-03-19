International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/negotiations-are-possible-german-mp-calls-for-a-halt-to-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-1117422944.html
'Negotiations are Possible': German MP Calls for a Halt to Arms Shipments to Ukraine
'Negotiations are Possible': German MP Calls for a Halt to Arms Shipments to Ukraine
Sputnik International
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius disclosed a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €500 million ($542 million), on Tuesday during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the US’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
2024-03-19T15:17+0000
2024-03-19T15:17+0000
world
bundeswehr
sputnik
kremlin
united kingdom (uk)
berlin
ukraine
annalena baerbock
sahra wagenknecht
olaf scholz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104729/08/1047290838_0:0:2826:1591_1920x0_80_0_0_2b9b3e53c1bc7a5c30fd028ece394e71.jpg
Left-wing German MP Sahra Wagenknecht has called on the West to stop sending weapons to Ukraine and negotiate with Russia instead.The member of the lower chamber of the Bundestag, formerly of the Die Linke (The Left) party, shared her views during an interview with Welt TV. The MP argued that Western arms supplies to Kiev would only prolong the Ukrainian conflict. She also criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz' refusal to hold talks with Moscow and called for kick-starting bilateral cooperation between the two nations.Scholz has reiterated his opposition to sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine after secret discussions between the top Bundeswehr officers was leaked to the media — in which they discussed plans to attack Russia's Kerch bridge to the Crimean peninsula with the weapons, possibly mounted on French fighter jets.Amid the ensuing political scandal, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron proposed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that the UK would send more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine if Germany sent the longer-range Taurus to Britain.Baerbock came out in favour of that swap, claiming that “the exchange is a German [idea]. That would be an option. And we’ve already done it with other equipment some time ago.”But German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit refuted Baerbock’s comments, stating that Berlin has not shifted its stance on the issue and hinting at discord between the FM and the Chancellor.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaked audio of the German generals raised concerns about how much control Scholz has over his country's armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/bundeswehrs-audio-ignites-blame-game-in-germany-1117148118.html
united kingdom (uk)
berlin
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104729/08/1047290838_267:0:2727:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_696fd52e25918181b4873086ef006687.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
western arms supplies to kiev, taurus cruise missiles, storm shadow missile, scalp cruise missile, leaked audio of the senior german military officers’ conversation, missile weapon systems.
western arms supplies to kiev, taurus cruise missiles, storm shadow missile, scalp cruise missile, leaked audio of the senior german military officers’ conversation, missile weapon systems.

'Negotiations are Possible': German MP Calls for a Halt to Arms Shipments to Ukraine

15:17 GMT 19.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / STEFFI LOOSSahra Wagenknecht of the Left party (Die Linke) delivers her speech at the German parliament on the next EU summit at the German Bundestag in Berlin, on March 19, 2015
Sahra Wagenknecht of the Left party (Die Linke) delivers her speech at the German parliament on the next EU summit at the German Bundestag in Berlin, on March 19, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / STEFFI LOOS
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Chimauchem Nwosu
All materials
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €500 million ($542 million) on Tuesday during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany.
Left-wing German MP Sahra Wagenknecht has called on the West to stop sending weapons to Ukraine and negotiate with Russia instead.
The member of the lower chamber of the Bundestag, formerly of the Die Linke (The Left) party, shared her views during an interview with Welt TV.
“I think Russia has shown to a certain extent over the past few years that negotiations are possible," Wagenknecht said. "For example, there were negotiations in Istanbul, there is an exchange of prisoners on a regular basis.”
The MP argued that Western arms supplies to Kiev would only prolong the Ukrainian conflict. She also criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz' refusal to hold talks with Moscow and called for kick-starting bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
Scholz has reiterated his opposition to sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine after secret discussions between the top Bundeswehr officers was leaked to the media — in which they discussed plans to attack Russia's Kerch bridge to the Crimean peninsula with the weapons, possibly mounted on French fighter jets.
Amid the ensuing political scandal, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron proposed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that the UK would send more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine if Germany sent the longer-range Taurus to Britain.
Baerbock came out in favour of that swap, claiming that “the exchange is a German [idea]. That would be an option. And we’ve already done it with other equipment some time ago.”
But German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit refuted Baerbock’s comments, stating that Berlin has not shifted its stance on the issue and hinting at discord between the FM and the Chancellor.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaked audio of the German generals raised concerns about how much control Scholz has over his country's armed forces.
Bundestag elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
World
Bundeswehr's Audio Ignites Blame Game in Germany
5 March, 18:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала