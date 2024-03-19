https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/russias-sj-100-and-mc-21-aircraft-have-become-flagships-of-import-substitution-1117427842.html

Russia's SJ-100 and MC-21 Aircraft Have Become Flagships of Import Substitution

Russia's SJ-100 and MC-21 Aircraft Have Become Flagships of Import Substitution

Sputnik International

Russia is testing 100-percent domestically-made МС-21-310 and upgraded SJ-100 aircraft, which will soon replace the Airbus and Boeing planes presently operated by the nation's airlines.

2024-03-19T17:26+0000

2024-03-19T17:26+0000

2024-03-19T17:26+0000

mc-21

russia

sukhoi superjet 100

russia

sergei chemezov

rostec

airbus

european union (eu)

boeing

airbus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102111/79/1021117943_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff8e96962d1966d11d0f6505eabbafb.jpg

Western sanctions have only accelerated Russia's import substitution effort and innovation research. US and EU restrictions preventing plane-makers like Boeing and Airbus from providing spare parts, maintenance and technical support to Russia prompted the country to double down on producing its own short-haul and medium-haul passenger aircraft.The SJ-100 and the MS-21-310 are considered the pioneers of import substitution in the domestic aviation industry, according to Deputy General Director and Head of Strength Complex of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) Mikhail Zichenkov.The MC-21-310 is a new generation medium-haul airliner with capacity from 163 to 211 passengers.Russian aircraft designers have also overhauled the SJ-100, a new generation short-haul jet aircraft with up to 103 seats, to replace foreign-made spare parts and materials with domestic ones.He explained that the main components of the SJ-100 airframe — including fuselage, wings, horizontal and vertical tails, pylons for mounting engines, landing gear and aircraft controls — are Russian-made.The MC-21 has become the first Russian long-haul aircraft with wings made of composite materials.Composites are made of two or more materials with different physical and chemical properties. They are typically less expensive, lighter, and more durable when compared with common materials. The share of composites in the MC-21 airframe amounts to 30 percent.The domestic composite materials for the plane's wing structure were developed by scientists from Moscow State University, nuclear energy agency Rosatom and aviation industry experts, according to Russian defense conglomerate Rostec. The MC-21-300 aircraft with the now-famous "black wing" made of domestic composites conducted its maiden flight on December 25, 2021."As for the advantages of the composite, perhaps the most important of them is the lightness of composite components, as well as the absence of corrosion," explained Zichenkov. "If you take a sample of metal and composite of the same thickness, they could be almost similar in terms of strength, but the composite will be about 40–50 percent lighter."Zichenkov emphasized that hybrid details which combine metal, composites and other components are even more promising.Serial deliveries of MC-21 aircraft may begin in 2026, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told reporters following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February address to the Federal Assembly. He added that the tests will be completed as quickly as possible, but the exact end date is not yet known.While Russia's short-haul SJ-100s have been in operation since 2011, the MC-21-310 is expected to fill the niche of the nation's medium-haul airliner soon. Meanwhile, plans to produce all-Russian domestic long-haul aircraft are already underway.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/why-russias-tu-160m-strategic-bomber-is-second-to-none-for-nuclear-deterrence-1116940109.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211225/russian-mc-21-300-jet-with-locally-produced-composite-wings-conducts-maiden-flight-rostec-says-1091787403.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russian-forces-to-test-new-composite-kamikaze-drone-in-special-op-zone-1113443957.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/russias-aeroflot-avia-capital-services-sign-deal-to-lease-52-ms-21-310-sj-100-aircraft-1113269867.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia's import substitution, sj-100, mc-21-310, composite wings, mc-21 composite black wing, russian-made composite materials, western sanctions, ban on boeing and airbus maintenance of russian planes, russian aviation industry