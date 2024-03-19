International
South Korea's KF-21 Fighter Jet Prototype Passes 1st Aerial Refueling Test - Reports
South Korea's KF-21 Fighter Jet Prototype Passes 1st Aerial Refueling Test - Reports
© Republic of Korea Air ForceKorea Aerospace Industries KF-21 Boramae 4.5 generation fighter jet on its first flight on July 19, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A prototype of South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet passed its first aerial refueling test on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The prototype took off from an air base in Sacheon-si, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of the capital city of Seoul. As it was flying over the waters off the country's southern coast, the South Korean air force's KC-330 tanker refueled the jet, Yonhap reported.
One refueling session could extend the jet's operational range by up to 50%, DAPA was cited as saying. The state arms procurement agency will continue refueling tests of the KF-21 prototype at various flight altitudes and speeds.
South Korea has been developing the KF-21 project since 2015 together with Indonesia, seeking to build a supersonic jet to replace the aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets. To date, six prototypes have been built, with the first production model expected to be ready in 2026.
