https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/history-enthusiasts-discover-rare-millennia-old-artifacts-in-poland-1117420858.html

History Enthusiasts Discover Rare Millennia-Old Artifacts in Poland

History Enthusiasts Discover Rare Millennia-Old Artifacts in Poland

Sputnik International

A metal detection expedition aimed at finding caches of Second World War relics has yielded a chance discovery of ancient Roman-era artifacts.

2024-03-20T05:17+0000

2024-03-20T05:17+0000

2024-03-20T05:17+0000

beyond politics

europe

newsfeed

world

poland

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113669478_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbe4dda2b5eed607c8348e2d02ecfea.jpg

Amateur historians in Poland have stumbled upon relics in the Borki Forest district of the Masuria region, northern Poland.Wendrusz Historical and Exploration Society archeology enthusiasts discovered the items during a metal detection adventure for World War II artifacts. Instead, they found four fibulae (human calf bone), a ring, and broken jewelry pieces.However, preliminary dating suggests the artifacts date from the late second to early third centuries, an era impacted by Roman culture. This could imply a Bogaczewo or Sudovian culture burial ground or community of that age.The archeological finds were presented to the Provincial Office for Monument Protection and State Forests. Archaeologist Magdalena Kozicka said that she was considering including the site in the monument registry and transferring the relics to a regional museum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220208/british-archaeologists-discover-decapitated-skeletons-in-a-roman-era-town-1092847730.html

world

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

roman-era artifacts, roman culture, world war ii artifacts, sudovian culture burial ground, borki forest district, wendrusz historical and exploration society, archeological finds.