History Enthusiasts Discover Rare Millennia-Old Artifacts in Poland
A metal detection expedition aimed at finding caches of Second World War relics has yielded a chance discovery of ancient Roman-era artifacts.
Amateur historians in Poland have stumbled upon relics in the Borki Forest district of the Masuria region, northern Poland.Wendrusz Historical and Exploration Society archeology enthusiasts discovered the items during a metal detection adventure for World War II artifacts. Instead, they found four fibulae (human calf bone), a ring, and broken jewelry pieces.However, preliminary dating suggests the artifacts date from the late second to early third centuries, an era impacted by Roman culture. This could imply a Bogaczewo or Sudovian culture burial ground or community of that age.The archeological finds were presented to the Provincial Office for Monument Protection and State Forests. Archaeologist Magdalena Kozicka said that she was considering including the site in the monument registry and transferring the relics to a regional museum.
History Enthusiasts Discover Rare Millennia-Old Artifacts in Poland

05:17 GMT 20.03.2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
Amateur historians in Poland have stumbled upon relics in the Borki Forest district of the Masuria region, northern Poland.
Wendrusz Historical and Exploration Society archeology enthusiasts discovered the items during a metal detection adventure for World War II artifacts. Instead, they found four fibulae (human calf bone), a ring, and broken jewelry pieces.
However, preliminary dating suggests the artifacts date from the late second to early third centuries, an era impacted by Roman culture. This could imply a Bogaczewo or Sudovian culture burial ground or community of that age.

“As soon as we realized what we were discovering, we stopped the search in this area. Each such find is photographed with GPS coordinates and precisely marked on a digital map. This is to aid further archaeological research of the site in the future," Anna Dymkowska-Kowalska from the Wendrusz Society told Polish media.

The archeological finds were presented to the Provincial Office for Monument Protection and State Forests. Archaeologist Magdalena Kozicka said that she was considering including the site in the monument registry and transferring the relics to a regional museum.
