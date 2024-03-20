https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/irish-prime-minister-varadkar-steps-down-less-than-two-years-after-taking-office-1117451934.html

Irish Prime Minister Varadkar Steps Down Less Than Two Years After Taking Office

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Wednesday his resignation less than two years after assuming the post

"So I am resigning as president and leader of from Fine Gael effect of today and will resign as Taoiseach [Prime Minister] as soon as my successor is able to take up that office," Varadkar told a press conference.In a conversation with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, Varadkarn complained about the biggest migration crisis in the Irish history due to influx of some 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country. The former PM even had to shelter one himself. However, he said he was not sure that Ireland could serve as a security guarantor for Ukraine in potential peace talks.

