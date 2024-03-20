https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/mexico-to-deny-entry-to-migrants-deported-from-texas-under-new-sb4-law-1117447569.html

Mexico to Deny Entry to Migrants Deported From Texas Under New SB4 Law

The Mexican government does not intend to accept its citizens who will undergo repatriation from Texas under the US state's new SB4 legislation, the Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretariat said on Wednesday.

"Mexico reiterates its legitimate right to protect the rights of its nationals in the United States and to determine its own policies regarding entry into its territory. Mexico recognizes the importance of a uniform migration policy and the bilateral efforts with the United States to ensure that migration is safe, orderly and respectful of human rights, and is not affected by state or local legislative decisions. In this regard, Mexico will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the State of Texas," the ministry said in a statement published while the law was briefly in effect. The foreign ministry condemned the SB4 law, saying that the legislation is aimed at disrupting migration flow by "criminalizing" the migrants, the ministry said. Close to 8 million migrants have illegally entered the United States via the southern border since Joe Biden became president in 2021.On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court temporarily granted the state of Texas authority to carry out a state law known as SB4 that allows local authorities to arrest migrants suspected of entering the United States illegally from the southern border and return them to Mexico regardless of their country of origin. Hours after, a federal appeals court froze the law.

