NATO's Corps Practices on 'Fictitious Territory' Near Russia - Polish Defense Ministry
NATO's Multinational Corps Northeast practiced operations on a "fictitious territory" near Russia's Baltic exclave region of Kaliningrad as part of military drills, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Conducting a defense operation on a fictitious territory that corresponds in position to northeastern Poland — this was the task assigned to soldiers of Multinational Corps Northeast during Exercise Loyal Leda 24. They were tantamount to certification of the corps' command for further action," the ministry said in a statement on X. There was no information provided regarding the training scenario. The Loyal Leda 2024 complex drills were based on a realistic combat scenario and held from March 5-14. Thousands of soldiers participated in the exercise, including Rapid Reaction Corps France, Multinational Corps Northeast and 1st German-Netherlands Corps which engaged in activities in all domains: land, space, air, maritime and cyber. NATO's Multinational Corps Northeast headquarters are located in the Polish northeastern city of Elblag. Its task is to coordinate the activities of NATO's four multinational battalion combat teams deployed under Enhanced Forward Presence in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
