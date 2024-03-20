https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/russia-delivers-25000-tonnes-of-grain-to-zimbabwe-free-of-charge-1117447134.html
Russia Delivers 25,000 Tonnes of Grain to Zimbabwe Free of Charge
Russia has delivered 25,000 tonnes of grain to Zimbabwe free of charge, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolai Krasilnikov said on Wednesday.
During the ceremony of handing over Russian wheat and fertilizers to Zimbabwean authorities, the ambassador recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the second Russia-Africa summit that Moscow will supply grain free of charge to a number of African countries, including Zimbabwe. Russia has pledged to support countries and regions in need and help prevent global food crisis by participating in the creation of a more equitable system of resource distribution, the ambassador said. Additionally, Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem Group has delivered 23,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers to Zimbabwe, the diplomat said.
HARARE (Sputnik) - Russia has delivered 25,000 tonnes of grain to Zimbabwe free of charge, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolai Krasilnikov said on Wednesday.
During the ceremony of handing over Russian wheat and fertilizers to Zimbabwean authorities, the ambassador recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the second Russia-Africa summit that Moscow will supply grain free of charge to a number of African countries, including Zimbabwe.
"And here we are, 25,000 tonnes of grain were delivered to the Aspindale depot through the joint efforts of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, the United Grain Company, the authorities of Mozambique, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water Resources and Rural Development of Zimbabwe, and the Grain Marketing Council. This was done in order to contribute to the further sustainable social and economic development of Zimbabwe within the framework of the Vision 2030 program," Krasilnikov said.
Russia has pledged to support countries and regions in need and help prevent global food crisis
by participating in the creation of a more equitable system of resource distribution, the ambassador said.
Additionally, Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem Group has delivered 23,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers to Zimbabwe, the diplomat said.