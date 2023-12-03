https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/whats-behind-russias-drive-to-provide-africa-with-grain-1115358187.html

What’s Behind Russia’s Drive to Provide Africa With Grain?

Speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged that Moscow would deliver free grain as humanitarian aid to six African countries.

A ship carrying humanitarian grain from Russia arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu earlier this week.Somali media reported that the Horn of Africa nation had received a "much-needed aid shipment of 25,000 tons of grain from Russia to address the [consequences of] flooding in the country."He was echoed by Richard D. Wolff, a professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a visiting professor in the graduate program in international affairs at the New School University in New York, who said in an interview with Sputnik that he expects "the West mostly to ignore [Moscow’s] grain shipment to Somalia."When asked about what differences there are between Ukrainian grain supplies that mostly went to developed European countries and the Russian strategy, Rossi, for his part, singled out the West’s politically-motivated position on the matter.Touching upon the Russian strategy, Rossi called it part of a geopolitical effort made by a spate of emerging economies since the beginning of this decade.He stressed that by delivering raw materials to Global South nations, Russia signals its "real interest in integrating them within an expanding community of emerging economies." The same view was expressed by Wolff, who told Sputnik that Russia is "messaging its eager integration into the BRICS side of the world economy allied with the countries of the Global South."Rossi, in turn, noted that Moscow is seeking to set up and develop a "multipolar global economy, where there will be some other ‘key currencies’ beyond the US dollar”.This, he concluded, could stop America from exploiting its "soft power" that so far "has allowed it ‘to give without taking, to lend without borrowing and to acquire without paying’ – as already noticed by the French economist Jacques Rueff in his 1971 book entitled The Monetary Sin of the West."Shortly after the expiration of the grain deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow would continue providing African states with grain and fertilizers.

