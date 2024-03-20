https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/russian-scout-who-destroyed-us-made-abrams-recalls-what-it-was-like-1117441413.html

Russian Scout Who Destroyed US-Made Abrams Recalls What it Was Like

Russian Scout Who Destroyed US-Made Abrams Recalls What it Was Like

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of American Abrams tank in the Avdeyevka area.

2024-03-20T09:25+0000

2024-03-20T09:25+0000

2024-03-20T09:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

avdeyevka

russian defense ministry

abrams tanks

drone strike

uav

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117446288_1:0:1279:719_1920x0_80_0_0_1f2624e3cabec4067ba22bb5c578f08c.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of American Abrams tanks in the Avdeyevka area."There was information that tracked vehicles were coming to the settlement of Berdychi. But it was unconfirmed, so we decided to just work, look, and search. When we started to fly to the target, we spotted some equipment, but we could not really see it. And flying closer, we hit the equipment and could see that it was a tank. At first we thought it was a Leopard," an FPV drone operator said.He noted that the scouts confirmed the UAV had hit a US-made Abrams tank during the attack only after the second strike. According to him, if heavy equipment is moving, it is better to immobilize it first and then use other drones to eliminate the target.

russia

avdeyevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

A Russian scout who destroyed an Abrams tank with an Upyr (lit. "Ghoul") FPV drone has described the tactics of "hunting" Ukrainian armored vehicles Sputnik International A Russian scout who destroyed an Abrams tank with an Upyr (lit. "Ghoul") FPV drone has described the tactics of "hunting" Ukrainian armored vehicles 2024-03-20T09:25+0000 true PT2M01S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-made abrams tank, american abrams tanks, russian defense ministry