Russian Scout Who Destroyed US-Made Abrams Recalls What it Was Like
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of American Abrams tank in the Avdeyevka area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of American Abrams tanks in the Avdeyevka area."There was information that tracked vehicles were coming to the settlement of Berdychi. But it was unconfirmed, so we decided to just work, look, and search. When we started to fly to the target, we spotted some equipment, but we could not really see it. And flying closer, we hit the equipment and could see that it was a tank. At first we thought it was a Leopard," an FPV drone operator said.He noted that the scouts confirmed the UAV had hit a US-made Abrams tank during the attack only after the second strike. According to him, if heavy equipment is moving, it is better to immobilize it first and then use other drones to eliminate the target.
Russian forces have been using kamikaze drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed to explode upon impact with a target, since the beginning of the special military operation. Such drones provide a cheap and effective way to eliminate specific targets without risking the lives of soldiers.
"There was information that tracked vehicles were coming to the settlement of Berdychi. But it was unconfirmed, so we decided to just work, look, and search. When we started to fly to the target, we spotted some equipment, but we could not really see it. And flying closer, we hit the equipment and could see that it was a tank
. At first we thought it was a Leopard," an FPV drone operator said.
He noted that the scouts confirmed the UAV had hit a US-made Abrams tank during the attack only after the second strike. According to him, if heavy equipment is moving, it is better to immobilize it first and then use other drones to eliminate the target.