https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/s-korean-chemical-tanker-capsizes-off-japans-yamaguchi-prefecture---reports-1117444025.html

S Korean Chemical Tanker Capsizes Off Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture - Reports

S Korean Chemical Tanker Capsizes Off Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture - Reports

Sputnik International

A South Korean-flagged chemical tanker capsized on Wednesday morning off the western Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

2024-03-20T07:08+0000

2024-03-20T07:08+0000

2024-03-20T07:08+0000

asia

japan

yamaguchi

japan coast guard

south korea

tanker

capsized vessel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103289/19/1032891927_0:23:1598:922_1920x0_80_0_0_24af36bd0c8a69353debe1d3d711af46.jpg

The Japan Coast Guard was cited as saying that four of the 11 people aboard the tanker had been rescued, but their conditions remained unknown. The Japanese rescue services are continuing operations with aircraft and a patrol vessel, the broadcaster reported. The local coast guard station received a distress signal at around 7:00 a.m. (22:00 GMT Tuesday) from the Keoyoungsun chemical tanker that was reportedly tilting west of Mutsurejima Island, the report said. The tanker carried two South Koreans, eight Indonesians and a Chinese on board, the report also said. No data on whether any cargo was on board the vessel or if the incident caused a chemical spill have been provided, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/iranian-court-seizes-us-owned-tanker-to-compensate-sanctions-victims-1117170737.html

japan

yamaguchi

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

s korean chemical tanker, tanker capsized, japanese prefecture of yamaguchi