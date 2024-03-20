https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/serviceman-who-saved-commander-of-tank-alyosha-awarded-with-order-of-courage-1117445845.html
Serviceman Who Spectacularly Saved Tank Commander, Awarded Order of Courage
Sergei Solenov, a participant of a special military operation who rescued his commander, who later performed a feat as part of the crew of the tank "Alyosha", was awarded with the Order of Courage, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"While carrying out a combat mission on the front line, Sergei Solenov spotted an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hovering above the platoon commander, Lieutenant Alexander Levakov. Seeing the grenade falling in the immediate vicinity, he did not hesitate to cover the commander with his body, thus saving his life," the ministry said.
After that, Levakov continued to command his staff, with his unit fulfilling the combat mission. Later, he accomplished the feat in question as part of the "Alyosha" tank crew.
Colonel Sergei Trigilev, military commissar of the Preobrazhensky district of Moscow, presented the award to the serviceman.
"Of course, I was pleased to receive such a high award. But I was surprised. I simply fulfilled my military duty. I think Levakov would have done the same. I believe that everything was logical, Levakov was not supposed to get hurt in that situation, otherwise he would not have demonstrated his leadership qualities," Solenov said after the ceremony.
The fighter expressed his gratitude for Levakov being present at the award ceremony. He was particularly pleased when Levakov approached him, shook his hand, patted him on the shoulder, and told him that the award was absolutely deserved.
In July 2023, the crew of the tank "Alyosha", successfully thwarted a Ukrainian armored group in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating eight enemy armored vehicles in the process. Following this victory, the crew spent approximately 40 minutes providing cover for the motorized rifle units as they positioned themselves for combat. The enemy suffered significant casualties, with over 100 individuals killed or wounded in addition to the destroyed vehicles.
"While carrying out a combat mission on the front line, Sergei Solenov spotted an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hovering above the platoon commander, Lieutenant Alexander Levakov. Seeing the grenade falling in the immediate vicinity, he did not hesitate to cover the commander with his body, thus saving his life," the ministry said.
After that, Levakov continued to command his staff, with his unit fulfilling the combat mission. Later, he accomplished the feat in question as part of the "Alyosha" tank crew.
Colonel Sergei Trigilev, military commissar of the Preobrazhensky district of Moscow, presented the award to the serviceman.
"Of course, I was pleased to receive such a high award. But I was surprised. I simply fulfilled my military duty. I think Levakov would have done the same. I believe that everything was logical, Levakov was not supposed to get hurt in that situation, otherwise he would not have demonstrated his leadership qualities," Solenov said after the ceremony.
The fighter expressed his gratitude for Levakov being present at the award ceremony. He was particularly pleased when Levakov approached him, shook his hand, patted him on the shoulder, and told him that the award was absolutely deserved.
In July 2023, the crew of the tank "Alyosha", successfully thwarted a Ukrainian armored group
in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating eight enemy armored vehicles in the process. Following this victory, the crew spent approximately 40 minutes providing cover for the motorized rifle units as they positioned themselves for combat. The enemy suffered significant casualties, with over 100 individuals killed or wounded in addition to the destroyed vehicles.