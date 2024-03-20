https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/serviceman-who-saved-commander-of-tank-alyosha-awarded-with-order-of-courage-1117445845.html

Serviceman Who Spectacularly Saved Tank Commander, Awarded Order of Courage

Sergei Solenov, a participant of a special military operation who rescued his commander, who later performed a feat as part of the crew of the tank "Alyosha", was awarded with the Order of Courage, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Sergei Solenov, a service member of the special military operation, has been awarded the Order of Courage for his actions. Solenov played a key role in rescuing his commander and later demonstrated bravery as a crew member of the tank "Alyosha."After that, Levakov continued to command his staff, with his unit fulfilling the combat mission. Later, he accomplished the feat in question as part of the "Alyosha" tank crew.Colonel Sergei Trigilev, military commissar of the Preobrazhensky district of Moscow, presented the award to the serviceman.The fighter expressed his gratitude for Levakov being present at the award ceremony. He was particularly pleased when Levakov approached him, shook his hand, patted him on the shoulder, and told him that the award was absolutely deserved.In July 2023, the crew of the tank "Alyosha", successfully thwarted a Ukrainian armored group in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating eight enemy armored vehicles in the process. Following this victory, the crew spent approximately 40 minutes providing cover for the motorized rifle units as they positioned themselves for combat. The enemy suffered significant casualties, with over 100 individuals killed or wounded in addition to the destroyed vehicles.

