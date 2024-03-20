International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/us-falls-out-of-top-20-happiest-countries--report-1117453779.html
US Falls Out of Top 20 Happiest Countries – Report
US Falls Out of Top 20 Happiest Countries – Report
The United States ranked 23rd among 143 nations in the World Happiness Report released on Wednesday, marking the first time it had fallen out of the top 20 since Gallup first published the report in 2012
Its relatively low ranking was driven by a drop in the well-being of Americans under 30, according to the report, which developed additional rankings by age group. Finland topped the list for the seventh consecutive year. Nordic countries dominated the top 10, which also included Denmark; Iceland, Sweden; Israel; Netherlands; Norway, Luxembourg; Switzerland; and Australia. China ranked at 60, Russia at 72, and India at 126.
14:44 GMT 20.03.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States ranked 23rd among 143 nations in the World Happiness Report released on Wednesday, marking the first time it had fallen out of the top 20 since Gallup first published the report in 2012.
Its relatively low ranking was driven by a drop in the well-being of Americans under 30, according to the report, which developed additional rankings by age group.
Finland topped the list for the seventh consecutive year. Nordic countries dominated the top 10, which also included Denmark; Iceland, Sweden; Israel; Netherlands; Norway, Luxembourg; Switzerland; and Australia.
China ranked at 60, Russia at 72, and India at 126.

The rankings were based on a three-year (2021-2023) average of each population’s average assessment of their quality of life.

