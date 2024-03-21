https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/16-us-states-file-lawsuit-against-biden-over-ban-on-lng-exports---statement-1117479383.html
Texas and 15 other US states have have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.
"Texas, along with Louisiana and fourteen other states, has filed a lawsuit to void the unconstitutional LNG export ban, which ignores the Natural Gas Act's presumption in favor of exports, decades of Department of Energy policy, and State and private reliance on exports," Paxton said on Thursday.According to the lawsuit, the states that have filed for the lawsuit are Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.The US President earlier ordered to suspend approval procedures for new contracts for LNG exports from the country. Some analysts believe that this move could delay investment decisions on the construction of new LNG production facilities.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Texas and 15 other US states have have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, saying the ban on exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) goes against the Natural Gas Act and Department of Energy policy, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.
"Texas, along with Louisiana and fourteen other states, has filed a lawsuit to void the unconstitutional LNG export ban, which ignores the Natural Gas Act’s presumption in favor of exports, decades of Department of Energy policy, and State and private reliance on exports," Paxton said on Thursday.
According to the lawsuit, the states that have filed for the lawsuit are Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
The US President earlier ordered to suspend approval procedures for new contracts for LNG exports from the country. Some analysts believe that this move could delay investment decisions on the construction of new LNG production facilities.