https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/believe-in-the-us-bidens-aide-asks-ukraine-to-wait-for-60-bn-that-may-never-come-1117477924.html

‘Believe in the US!’ Biden's Aide Asks Ukraine to Wait for $60 bn That May Never Come

‘Believe in the US!’ Biden's Aide Asks Ukraine to Wait for $60 bn That May Never Come

Sputnik International

Visiting Kiev on Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called on his Ukrainian hosts “not to give up on the US”. He promised the US Congress would eventually unblock the $60-billion package of military aid for Kiev

2024-03-21T19:24+0000

2024-03-21T19:24+0000

2024-03-21T19:36+0000

analysis

jake sullivan

us

joe biden

ukraine

kiev

state department

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107310077_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f4278b745c17f5d8db09d4640f0dd3f.jpg

That pledge added little to Sullivan’s statement during his joint visit with Biden to Kiev thirteen months ago – when he promised the House of Representatives would unblock the package “eventually” – and definitely not worth a wait of more than a year.Sullivan was much more generous with words than with money.That statement of ‘everyday help’ was at odds with Mr. Sullivan’s own comments during the same visit to Kiev that “Ukrainian troops are now forced to ration their ammunition under pressure on many fronts.”According to Defense News, “US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) is asking Congress for $11 billion more than the White House’s fiscal 2025 defense budget request.”Besides construction works, Aquilino added to the bill — to be footed by a US taxpayer — a $1.4-billion “classified space program” and $1 billion-worth of development for INDOPACOM’s own maritime Strike Tomahawk cruise missile. Another $396.9 million would be spent on Hammerhead sea mines “designed to be delivered by unmanned underwater vehicles and surface vessels.”Admiral Aquilino has a very strong argument to support his financial appetites. “China is becoming the most serious threat to the United States now,” he was quoted by Asia Times as testifying on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC.Such a great threat justifies requests for more money. According to Asia Times, “Aquilino is asking for an extra $27 billion over five years for the so-called Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI). The admiral says this will allow him to get weapons and forces in place with the needed capabilities to take on China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA).”Isn’t that too much for just one US admiral? The local experts see nothing impossible here.In the meantime, the German media increasingly speculates that president Biden may dispose of his allies in Ukraine pretty much the same way he disposed of America’s friends in Afghanistan.The newspaper suggests that, most likely, America is tired of financing the Ukrainian government and arming its military. After all, besides $60 billion for Ukraine, the US budget next year is expected to foot the bill for Israel ($14 billion), not to mention Yemen, Egypt and Ethiopia ($1-2 billion each). All those countries are more or less at war. Such is the price of alliance with the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/ukraine-losing-ground-on-battlefield-due-to-us-inaction---white-house-1117432974.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/bidens-point-man-visits-ukraine-with-bundle-of-promises-on-getting-aid-out-the-door-1117462999.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

us aid to ukraine, how much does us spend on ukraine, who is winning in ukraine, why is ukraine losing