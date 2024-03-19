International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/ukraine-losing-ground-on-battlefield-due-to-us-inaction---white-house-1117432974.html
Ukraine Losing Ground on Battlefield Due to US Inaction - White House
Ukraine Losing Ground on Battlefield Due to US Inaction - White House
Sputnik International
Ukraine is losing ground on the battlefield due to the inaction of the US Congress, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday
2024-03-19T17:48+0000
2024-03-19T17:48+0000
military
us
karine jean-pierre
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
moscow
us congress
congress
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_0:70:3066:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_0d22dbbd1e1abc8d5673fcf4606fcf3f.jpg
"Because of the inaction of Congress over the last couple of months, Ukraine is actually losing ground on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "It is due to our inaction." Russia has consistently warned against the continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. Moscow also sees the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/media-makes-rare-acknowledgement-of-heavy-ukrainian-losses-1117417702.html
ukraine
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b3102d1d5d3d31b20c5754253f85f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Ukraine Losing Ground on Battlefield Due to US Inaction - White House

17:48 GMT 19.03.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian gunners from the 3rd Army Corps of the Battlegroup Yug firing D-20 howitzer 152 mm shells at Ukrainian positions
Russian gunners from the 3rd Army Corps of the Battlegroup Yug firing D-20 howitzer 152 mm shells at Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine is losing ground on the battlefield due to the inaction of the US Congress, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
"Because of the inaction of Congress over the last couple of months, Ukraine is actually losing ground on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "It is due to our inaction."

Congress has been deadlocked for months over a foreign aid supplemental bill that would provide funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. While the Senate approved a $95 billion version of the bill last month, Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to bring it to the House floor for a vote.

A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District stands next to bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine in the town of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Western Media Makes Rare Acknowledgement of Heavy Ukrainian Losses
04:32 GMT
Russia has consistently warned against the continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. Moscow also sees the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States.

President Putin earlier said that throughout the special op zone the initiative on the battlefield belongs entirely to the Russian armed forces. He also added that each day Russian troops are moving further through the area, demonstrating more than just active defense along the lines of contact.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала