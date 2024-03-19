https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/ukraine-losing-ground-on-battlefield-due-to-us-inaction---white-house-1117432974.html

Ukraine Losing Ground on Battlefield Due to US Inaction - White House

Ukraine is losing ground on the battlefield due to the inaction of the US Congress, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

"Because of the inaction of Congress over the last couple of months, Ukraine is actually losing ground on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "It is due to our inaction." Russia has consistently warned against the continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. Moscow also sees the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States.

