https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/ukraine-losing-ground-on-battlefield-due-to-us-inaction---white-house-1117432974.html
Ukraine Losing Ground on Battlefield Due to US Inaction - White House
Ukraine Losing Ground on Battlefield Due to US Inaction - White House
Sputnik International
Ukraine is losing ground on the battlefield due to the inaction of the US Congress, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday
2024-03-19T17:48+0000
2024-03-19T17:48+0000
2024-03-19T17:48+0000
military
us
karine jean-pierre
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
moscow
us congress
congress
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_0:70:3066:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_0d22dbbd1e1abc8d5673fcf4606fcf3f.jpg
"Because of the inaction of Congress over the last couple of months, Ukraine is actually losing ground on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "It is due to our inaction." Russia has consistently warned against the continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. Moscow also sees the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/media-makes-rare-acknowledgement-of-heavy-ukrainian-losses-1117417702.html
ukraine
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117327669_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b3102d1d5d3d31b20c5754253f85f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
Ukraine Losing Ground on Battlefield Due to US Inaction - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine is losing ground on the battlefield due to the inaction of the US Congress, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.