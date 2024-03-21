International
Get a Sneak Peek at New Russian Troop Arrivals Training in Special Op Zone
Get a Sneak Peek at New Russian Troop Arrivals Training in Special Op Zone
Sputnik International
The Russian army's success on the front lines of the special operations zone can be attributed to the soldiers' supreme skills in managing weaponry, carrying out precision strikes and navigating the terrain in the course of combat missions. This is precisely why new Russian troop arrivals undergo thorough military training
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg
Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on Ukraine's losses since the start of the year. According to the Ministry of Defense, so far Ukrainian troops have lost over 71,000 soldiers in 2024. "In general, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces during this period [...] exceeded 71,000 people and 11,000 units of various weapons. This is almost three times higher than the same period last year," the defense chief said at a meeting with senior military brass.These numbers reflect how dire the situation is for the Ukrainian military. Furthermore, the Kiev regime is suffering such losses specifically because of the superior combat skills that Russian soldiers possess. This edge is attained through the mandatory and rigorous training that all new troops undergo.Check out Sputnik's exclusive photo gallery to find out more!
Get a Sneak Peek at New Russian Troop Arrivals Training in Special Op Zone

14:28 GMT 21.03.2024 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 21.03.2024)
The Russian army's success on the front lines of the special operation zone can be attributed to the soldiers' supreme skills in managing weaponry, carrying out precision strikes and navigating the terrain in the course of combat missions. This is precisely why new Russian troop arrivals undergo thorough military training.
Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on Ukraine's losses since the start of the year. According to the Ministry of Defense, so far Ukrainian troops have lost over 71,000 soldiers in 2024.
"In general, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces during this period [...] exceeded 71,000 people and 11,000 units of various weapons. This is almost three times higher than the same period last year," the defense chief said at a meeting with senior military brass.
These numbers reflect how dire the situation is for the Ukrainian military.
Furthermore, the Kiev regime is suffering such losses specifically because of the superior combat skills that Russian soldiers possess. This edge is attained through the mandatory and rigorous training that all new troops undergo.
Check out Sputnik's exclusive photo gallery to find out more!
Russian fighters receive combat training in the special op zone.

Russian fighters receive combat training in the special op zone.

Russian fighters receive combat training in the special op zone. - Sputnik International
1/6
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian fighters receive combat training in the special op zone.

A Russian serviceman honing his skills at a shooting range in the Zaporozhye region.

A Russian serviceman honing his skills at a shooting range in the Zaporozhye region.

A Russian serviceman honing his skills at a shooting range in the Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International
2/6
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian serviceman honing his skills at a shooting range in the Zaporozhye region.

Newly-arrived troops undergo military training at a shooting range.

Newly-arrived troops undergo military training at a shooting range.

Newly-arrived troops undergo military training at a shooting range. - Sputnik International
3/6
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Newly-arrived troops undergo military training at a shooting range.

A Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye.
A Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye - Sputnik International
4/6
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
A Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye.
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabank

Newly-arrived Russian soldiers are learning how to aid the wounded at a training ground in the Zaporozhye area.

Newly-arrived Russian soldiers are learning how to aid the wounded at a training ground in the Zaporozhye area. - Sputnik International
5/6
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Newly-arrived Russian soldiers are learning how to aid the wounded at a training ground in the Zaporozhye area.

Russian soldiers fine-tune their combat readiness near Zaporozhye.

Russian soldiers fine-tune their combat readiness near Zaporozhye.

Russian soldiers fine-tune their combat readiness near Zaporozhye. - Sputnik International
6/6
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian soldiers fine-tune their combat readiness near Zaporozhye.

