Get a Sneak Peek at New Russian Troop Arrivals Training in Special Op Zone

The Russian army's success on the front lines of the special operations zone can be attributed to the soldiers' supreme skills in managing weaponry, carrying out precision strikes and navigating the terrain in the course of combat missions. This is precisely why new Russian troop arrivals undergo thorough military training

Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on Ukraine's losses since the start of the year. According to the Ministry of Defense, so far Ukrainian troops have lost over 71,000 soldiers in 2024. "In general, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces during this period [...] exceeded 71,000 people and 11,000 units of various weapons. This is almost three times higher than the same period last year," the defense chief said at a meeting with senior military brass.These numbers reflect how dire the situation is for the Ukrainian military. Furthermore, the Kiev regime is suffering such losses specifically because of the superior combat skills that Russian soldiers possess. This edge is attained through the mandatory and rigorous training that all new troops undergo.Check out Sputnik's exclusive photo gallery to find out more!

