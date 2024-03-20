https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/ukraines-military-losses-amount-to-over-71000-people-since-start-of-2024---shoigu-1117448767.html

Ukraine's Military Losses Amount to Over 71,000 People Since Start of 2024 - Shoigu

Ukraine has lost more than 71,000 soldiers and over 11,000 units of various weapons since the start of the year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In general, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces during this period, that is, since the beginning of this year, exceeded 71,000 people and 11,000 units of various weapons. This is almost three times higher than the same period last year," Shoigu said at a meeting with senior military. Ukraine has also lost four Abrams tanks, five Leopard tanks, six HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems and five Patriot complexes, the minister added.Ukraine Loses 3,501 Soldiers During Attacks on Russian Border SettlementsThe Ukrainian forces have lost 3,501 soldiers killed and injured during the attacks on Russian border settlements in Belgorod and Kursk regions, Shoigu added."The most active fighting was conducted in the area of the settlement of Kozinka. All enemy attacks were successfully repelled, it was thrown back outside the Russian territory. At the same time, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of the actions of the groups covering the state border for eight days of hostilities amounted to more than 3,500, or rather 3,501 people, of which 790 were killed," Shoigu said at the board ministerial meeting.US Extremely Concerned About Russian Military's Success in Special Operation ZoneThe United States is extremely concerned about the achievements of the Russian armed forces in the special operation zone, the minister said.Russia Downed 419 Ukrainian Drones, 67 Missiles During PollsRussian air defenses struck down 419 drones and 67 missiles that were launched by Ukrainian troops against Russian targets during the three days of presidential voting, Shoigu said.The Ukrainian armed forces targeted polling places across Russia during last week’s presidential election with tacit approval of their Western military advisers, Sergei Shoigu said."They intentionally targeted polling places and government institutions while civilians were present there. Both the command of the Ukrainian armed forces and their Western advisers knew it," Shoigu told a ministerial meeting in Moscow.

