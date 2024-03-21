https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/israels-army-says-located-nearly-3mln-in-funds-during-operation-in-shifa-hospital-1117461050.html

Israel's Army Says Located Nearly $3Mln in Funds During Operation in Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has found 11 million shekels ($3 million) in US dollars and Jordanian dinars during a search at the Shifa hospital in the north of Gaza City.

"The 401st Brigade combat team together with Shayetet 13, soldiers of the Duvdevan Unit and ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division continue operations at the Shifa Hospital. As part of the searches at the hospital, the forces located 11 million shekels in USD and Jordanian Dinars that were earmarked for terrorism," the IDF said on Telegram on Wednesday. On Monday night, the IDF announced an operation in the area of ​​the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, saying it was allegedly used by senior Hamas members for "terrorist" activities. The Israeli forces also called on Gazans to evacuate areas near the hospital to the south of the Palestinian enclave.Last October, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

