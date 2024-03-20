https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/netanyahu-confirms-plan-for-israeli-operation-in-rafah-already-approved-1117457305.html

Netanyahu Confirms Plan for Israeli Operation in Rafah Already Approved

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he had already approved the plan for the ground operation by the Israeli military in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, adding that the plan to evacuate civilians from the combat zones would also be adopted soon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114142710_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eafc9e63fcf30f1585168a5a1efd9e3.jpg

"I want you to know that I have already approved the IDF's operational plan, and soon we will also approve the plan to evacuate the civilian population from the battle zones," Netanyahu said in a video address. Israel always acts in accordance with its security interests, even if its allies, including the United States, do not agree with certain actions, the prime minister added. Washington will provide its recommendations in humanitarian and other areas in relation to the Rafah operation, the prime minister also stated. "As we are preparing to enter Rafah, and this will take a little time, we are continuing to operate with full force. We are continuing to operate in Khan Yunis, in the camps in the center, in eliminating and capturing senior Hamas officials," Netanyahu added. Israel has been preparing to conduct a large-scale operation in Rafah, where, according to Israeli military data, several Hamas battalions remain. The United Nations and many countries, however, have warned Israel against the move, as more than 1 million displaced Palestinians are now in the area.

